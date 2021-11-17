The Titusville Area School District Board of School Directors talked about parent-teacher conferences before approving audits and a new fundraiser for the junior class during its Monday meeting. This was the last meeting before the district has its reorganization meeting in December.
At last week’s meeting, Superintendent Stephanie Keebler told board members that parent-teacher conferences would be taking place. After the conferences were held last week, the different principals at the various schools submitted reports to Keebler on how they went. For the second year in a row all conferences were done either virtually or over the phone to limit COVID-19 exposure.
“We had very successful conferences at each of our buildings,” said Keebler. Since the conferences went virtual, Keebler said that participation numbers have been on the rise. None of the elementary schools had participation lower than 96%.
After the reports were read, some of the school board members had questions about the virtual conferences. President Lynn Cressman asked if the district was planning on going back to in-person conferences like in the past, or if they were considering a hybrid model.
Keebler said that she had received feedback from parents that they were happy not to take any work off for the conferences, and that the district was considering a hybrid model moving forward. She did say that in-person conferences have a benefit, and that parents like coming into the building to see the school and their student’s work.
Board of directors member Jack Roberts said that as a parent, the new options were nice, but he would rather meet his child’s teachers face to face.
Keebler said that principals knew they needed to get their reports in, but that teachers will continue to reach out to try and reach 100% participation.
The board of school directors approved a fundraiser for the junior class. The board unanimously voted to accept a fundraiser with The Mercantile, that will see the sale of discout cards. All proceeds will benefit the junior class and their goal of funding prom.
Many different student organizations have been hit hard by the pandemic. After having to cancel fundraisers, the class is looking for ways to raise money.
“It takes quite a lot of money to produce a prom,” said Cressman. She also said that if anyone is thinking of making a donation to the district, “the junior class might be the place to do it.”
The board unanimously voted to accept both the local independent auditor’s report and the tax collectors’ audit report. In a change from years past, the district did not accept the reports after presented, but gave board members a month to look at the findings.
