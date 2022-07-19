The Titusville Police Department (TPD) and State Police Fire Marshal are investigating multiple fire-related incidents that occurred this past weekend.
The TPD released a press release on Monday that said they are investigating more than one incident of suspected arson. According to Dustin LeGoullon, chief of the Titusville Police Department, “At this time it appears that all the incidents are related.”
The investigation follows two structure fires that occurred on Sunday within the city limits. Joe Lamey, chief of the Titusville Fire Department, told The Herald that his department responded to two dispatch calls on Sunday for structure fires, and that “At this point we are treating and investigating both as intentional fires.”
The first call came in at 5:47 a.m. for a fire at 106 N. Kerr St., the location of the recently closed Harmon’s Bakery. Lamey said that when units arrived on scene there was heavy smoke and visible fire.
The bakery is connected to other residential and commercial properties, which Lamey said made fighting the fire challenging.
“Buildings that have been chopped up like that have void spaces and different avenues for fires to travel,” said Lamey.
Lamey said the firefighters on scene aggressively attacked the fire from both the interior and exterior, and fortunately were able to contain it. While fighting the fire, Lamey said units noticed that the fire started on the northwest exterior of the building, and that it had multiple sources of ignition. This led Lamey to consider the fire to be intentional.
Lamey told The Herald that when they look to find a causative determination, they try to factor if the fire had intent. Lamey said that most cases the fires have plausible sources of ignition.
“For example, you find a stove that has overheated, an iron left on an ironing board, a charcoal grill that got too hot,” said Lamey. “The thing that very quickly allowed us to determine that the fire at Harmon’s could have been intentional was that there were several separate sources of ignition.”
Later in the day, at 1:38 p.m., the fire department responded to a second structure fire. While there was no address given during the dispatch call, the department was told to go to the intersection of Prospect Street and E. Mt. Vernon Street.
Lamey said that units arrived to find a shed in the back yard of an unoccupied building that was “well involved.” Speaking to the cause of the fire, Lamey said that the department made a preliminary determination that this fire was also intentional.
When a fire is considered to be intentional, the local police department and State Police are notified.
The Titusville Police Department said that there is currently an open investigation. LeGoullon told The Herald that there were more incidents than just the two structure fires that occurred yesterday, and that they appear to be connected.
At this time, the Titusville Police Department is asking the public for assistance in their investigation. The department released a map with two outlined zones, and are asking that any business or resident with video surveillance or information contact the department.
The zones are around the areas of the two weekend fires. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tim Russell, who can be reached via dispatch at (814) 724-2548.
