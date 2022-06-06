“We stand in the midst of patriots, and the families and friends of those who have nobly served,” said John McGinnis, Master of Ceremonies and American Legion Member.
Hundreds of patriots, friends and families from the Titusville area paid their respects to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice on Monday morning, at the Memorial Day service held by the the Legion of Honor and the VFW.
It was the perfect day for an outdoor ceremony, as the weather was perfect for the contemplation and remembrance that took place.
“The Lord blessed us with a beautiful day today,” said American Legion Chaplain Gary Leyda.
The day started with a parade. For the first time in three years, lead by the honor guard, a veterans unit on motorcycles and vehicles, boys scouts, girls scouts and the Titusville High School Marching Band made their way down W. Central Avenue until they reached Scheide Park.
After everyone got the chance to settle in, the service was able to start. The service featured a couple of speakers, including Vietnam Veteran Harry Gustafson and Pam Sopher, Dept. of Pennsylvania Auxiliary President and dual member of the Legion and VFW, before the guest speaker, Lt. Colonel Jeremy McCrillis gave the finishing remarks.
Patriotic tunes, the reading of the memorial scroll, the placing of the wreath at the War Memorial and a 21-gun-salute from the honor guard also helped those in attendance pay their respects to the veterans who lost their lives.
Gustafson, after reading a lengthy list of veterans who have passed in the last year, spoke on the importance of the ceremony.
“A small way to remember a loved one and a veteran is to say their name. Say their name once a day.Say their name at any ceremony and your veteran may be gone, but he will never ever be forgotten,” he said.
As many who took to the podium said, Memorial Day is the most important day for veteran’s organizations. The attendance, respectful nature of the crowd and thoughtful tributes helped to emphasize just how much the events of the service meant to everyone in Scheide Park.
“I am honored to be speaking with you today on such an important occasion. We are here to honor our service members that made the ultimate sacrifice and remember the sacrifices they made in the name of duty, honor and country,” said McGinnis.
Another theme that became apparent during the ceremony is that Memorial Day is a day to teach both the youth, and the country, just how important patriotism is and instill the values of patriotism.
It was said that Memorial Day is also a time to instill the values of patriotism in the community, to make sure that generations to come understand what Memorial Day is really about.
During his speech, Harry Gustafson, a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War, talked about some advantages of living in small towns.
“One other benefit of living in a small sheltered community like ours, is you have the opportunity to observe and watch patriotism,” he said. “Patriotism is something that is taught as a family value.”
With so much talk during the day of heroes, and veterans sacrificing everything, becoming heroes themselves, Pam Sopher, Dept. of Pennsylvania Auxiliary President, gave a speech asking the question, what is a hero?
“A hero is a person who is admired for his or her courage, outstanding achievements, noble qualities, admired for their brave deeds, is selfless and puts other before themselves,” said Sopher. “We are here today to honor those brave men and women, not to mourn them, but to praise them.”
After the names had been read, the rifles fired in honor and the wreath placed, the guest speaker took the podium. The speaker, Lt. Colonel Jeremy McCrillis, was introduced by his father, USAF Vietnam Veteran William McCrillis.
Jeremy, an area native, is both a graduate of Titusville High School and the University of Pittsburgh Titusville. Once in the service, Jeremy was a tank commander, with four tanks under his command.
“It gives me great pleasure to be back home on this Memorial Day in beautiful Titusville, Pennsylvania,” said Jeremy.
He briefly talked about how so many enjoy the privileges that so many fought and died for. He said that when the military fights for something, often times men and women have to pay the price.
“Memorial Day is an opportunity for Americans to pay homage to those who perished while serving our nation, and acknowledge the immense debt that we owe to them,” he said.
Jeremy also gave a brief history of the origin of Memorial Day. “To understand today, Memorial Day, I think it is important to grasp how we got to this day,” he said.
Memorial Day first started as Decoration Day. In the summer of 1865 a pharmacist had a conversation with friends about honoring not just living veterans, but also those who perished. After speaking to a General, plans were developed to have a formal celebration. The ceremonies were repeated the next year, and have since grown to what we consider modern Memorial Day.
Since World War I, when Decoration Day was officially changed to Memorial Day, Jeremy said that Americans must continue to remember who has given the ultimate sacrifice.
While grilling with family, or going to a cemetery, he asked that everyone keep all veterans who have perished on their mind.
“As we enjoy living in the land of the free and home of the brave, we must continue to remind Americans that there is no freedom without bravery, and those we honor today were brave when it counted the most,” he said. “That is what this very special day is all about, being thankful that such brave men and women have lived, and to pay tribute to those heroic patriots who bravely rose up and fought for something greater than themselves. Protecting a home to which they would never return.”
