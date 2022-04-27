TROY TOWNSHIP — When Bill Bossard was a 15-year-old, he and his brother Brad bought their first race car. The duo spent decades at the track, winning races and having the time of their life.
Then life got in the way, and the next generation took over. Bill’s son, Darrell, has carried on the family name, having won 69 races and 10 titles. Despite the years of success, they don’t race just to win.
“I won two championships, but I never ran for the points. This family is full of car heads, and we will always be messing around with cars trying to make them go fast,” said Bill. “Our family feels most comfortable at a race track.”
Bossards have been racing around the tracks in Northwestern Pennsylvania for decades. It all started with a hand-me-down 1957 Chevrolet that Bill and Brad bought from Tim Ewing.
All the years that the Bossards have been on the track, they have used #22B. When they bought the car from Ewing, it was #22, but their series already have a car 22 on track, so they added a B for Bossard.
Bill raced cars for decades, winning a number of races and two overall points championships. He remembers taking part in Sunday night races, even when he had school the next day.
“My mother used to let me take half days on Monday because I would get home from the track after midnight,” said Bill.
Eventually life got in the way, and in 1984 Bill retired from racing. “I retired because I got married,” he said.
Bill said the first time he got behind the wheel of a race car, when asked how he felt, said “I felt normal, comfortable.”
He liked the competitiveness and, of course, he liked to go fast. Bill said back in the day you built your own engine, and tinkered with it trying to get everything you could out of it.
He said he and his brother, who both worked in the automotive industry, spent countless hours in the garage “making as many horsepower as we could while also making sure it was legal.”
After Bill left the driver’s seat, he helped the Blair family with their cars. He stayed in the world of dirt track racing, but as more of a helping hand. It was a way to still be around race cars, and one that his wife let him do.
“We and the Blairs have been together for years and years and years,” said Bill. Bill was off the track and in the pit lanes for years until his son, Darrell, started making too much trouble in the fields.
Bill used to own a junk yard in Townville full of a bunch of cars that barely ran. Next to the junkyard he also owned a field, which would turn into the first Bossard family race track.
Using cars that barely ran, and that no one would care if he wrecked them, Darrell would drive around the field for hours.
“I would just go out and make thousands and thousands of laps,” said Darrell. “It got so bad that the neighbors came over to complain because we were blowing dust on their house.”
To get the neighbors off their back, and to put a smile on his son’s face, when Darrell was 15, the same age that Bill started racing, the family built a race car.
Darrell’s first car was a pro-stock 1987 Monte Carlo. “I built that car to keep him out of trouble,” said Bill. “He spent all his time with that race car.”
The Pro-Stock is a good way to work your way into racing. They use the frame of regular cars and have slower engines.
Darrell drove that car for four seasons, until 2003, when the family decided to kick it up a notch, buying a Super-Late model car. The super-late cars look more like race cars. They have a lighter chassis that is made for racing, bigger engines, better grip and are safer.
“Super-Late is the top class, the highest rung on the latter,” said Darrell. Darrell has continued to find success at this level, taking home a Super-Late championship in 2015.
If you ask Darrell what makes him a good race car driver, his answer might surprise you.
“Patience, that is my #1 attribute,” he said.
Darrell said there are definitely drivers who are faster than him, but those drivers aren’t smarter than him.
“They go out there with zero patience and get in a wreck,” said Darrell. “I was brought up that consistency is key and that you always finish a race and finish every lap.”
That is something his father made sure that Darrell learned at an early age. When asked how he feels when Darrell is on the track, Bill will tell you he is a nervous wreck.
“Every race he has ever been in is nerve wracking,” said Bill. “And part of that is knowing that if he crashed I would have to fix it.”
Over the years Darrell has tried to keep his cars clean. When Darrell won the 2015 championship, while he finished top 3 in 15 races, he never won a feature race in the series.
“I was very patient, slow and steady wins the race I guess,” he said.
It isn’t just the racing, the speed and adrenaline, that bring Darrell to the track. He remembers going to the track with his mom and dad years ago and spending family time at the track.
Over the years, the family aspect of racing has only grown.
“Racing is like a big family on its own, the closeness is really a draw for me,” he said. “If some guy wrecks you on the track, even if you don’t see eye to eye, they will be the first ones to give you a hand getting the car ready again.”
Racing can make your enemies into friends, and make your friends into family. Darrell has met his best friends at the track, including Titusville racing legends Max and Rob Blair.
The Blairs are local racing legends, who unlike Darrell, race full time. It was the Blairs who really got Darrell into racing. Every time Max has a race, if Darrell can watch it, he is glued to the screen.
Darrell has had the chance to race against both, including Robby, who was his first racing hero.
“My dad was friends with Robby. I never got to see my dad race, but I got to see Robby win,” he said.
While Darrell has beaten Robby a few times, he said it certainly doesn’t happen often.
Looking back on his racing career, Darrell said that part of him wishes he could have stayed away from the track, something he knew he could never do.
“Part of me says stay away, this is dumb and addicting,” he said. “But this is also what I grew up doing, and I wouldn’t change it for anything. All I do is go racing or watch racing.”
Speaking to how his racing career all started on that field, Darrell said it comes from driving things fast in circles.
“That’s all I ever did was go in that field and make circles,” he said. “All these years later here I am still making circles.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
Editor's Note: A previous version of the story stated that Darrell Bossard's name was Darren.
