Titusville Herald reporter, Garrett Dvorkin, appeared on Pennsylvania Cable Network’s statewide broadcast on the Crawford County Journalists Roundtable, which premiered Thursday at 7 p.m.
The program featured a discussion regarding issues that matter to Crawford County residents.
Dvorkin was joined on the program by Meadville Tribune reporter Keith Gushard.
The two journalists offered their input about issues like the Crawford County budget, and also Titusville City government.
There was also a chance for the journalists to talk about a story that has interested them in the past year.
Dvorkin spoke about the ongoing Cherrytree Township solar development saga.
Another topic of discussion was the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, how it has impacted the area, and how COVID-related funds could be used to help struggling businesses.
There was also talk about the opioid crisis and settlements that local counties have joined.
The program will re-run today at 9 a.m. The program will also be available to PCN Select subscribers on their website and through their mobile application.
To find PCN programs, or to watch free programming, go to pcntv.com.
The roundtable is a part of a series of programs that PCN has about Crawford County, which they are featuring in their Pennsylvania’s Neighborhood series.
