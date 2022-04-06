HYDETOWN— Hydetown Borough Council took steps toward refurbishing the roof on the park pavilion and using rescue plan funds for new sidewalks at their regularly scheduled meeting Monday night. The borough is trying to get these projects moving along, so that work can start soon.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the stress it caused on municipal budgets, municipalities across the nation have been receiving American Rescue Plan Funding.
Hydetown received $53,170 dollars from the federal program, and since August of 2021, borough officials have been trying to decide how to spend it.
In the past months, the borough council decided that the money should be spent on sidewalks. Not only will it allow for the borough to be more walk-able, and safe, for borough residents, they also feel it could benefit those who use the East Branch Trail, which is being constructed as part of the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail.
The proposed sidewalk project will run just past Hawk’s Grocery and Smokehouse, past the entrance to the trail, and down Main Street until it reaches the intersection with Bank Street.
Wanting to get the project rolling, the borough is trying to get a bid on the project. Before you can get a bid, you have to decide the parameter of the project.
At last month’s regularly scheduled meeting, council asked Joe Donovan to measure out just how much sidewalk is needed. As Donovan is an employee at the City Garage in Titusville, he has a lot of the knowledge required to put together a proposal.
Donovan came back to borough council Monday night with just how much concrete is needed, and what else the project might entail.
Donovan told council that he feels just more than 3,000 feet of concrete will be needed for the sidewalks — 2,635 feet of that will be five feet wide and four inches thick. Another 460 feet of concrete, what will be needed to go across driveways and parking spots, will be six inches thick. There will also need to be six ADA accessible ramps installed.
Donovan came to council asking what they wanted to be put into the bid. As he sees it, there are two parts to the project, the concrete work, and the drainage, ditch and pipe work.
If the sidewalk is to be installed, it would require some ditches to be filled in. If the ditches are filled in, the borough wants to make sure that there are catch basins to make sure the water doesn’t cause problems.
Borough council ultimately decided to separate the two parts of the projects, requiring separate bids. To help move the project along, council decided to schedule a work session before their next regularly scheduled meeting. Donovan is going to separate the two projects and create what is needed for the projects to go out to bid.
Over the last year, the borough council has invested in its park pavilion. They have added a new handicap accessible bathroom, and taken out trees they feel could threaten the structure.
On Monday night, they decided to spend another $10,000 to make sure that what they have already invested in the pavilion is protected, approving a new roof.
Over the past couple of months, the borough council has gone back and forth over using a metal roof or re-shingling the existing roof. After getting a quote for a metal roof, they decided that it would be the best way to move forward.
Borough council approved to spend $9,750 on a metal roof, and $950 for soffit and fascia, a total of $10,675.
Ultimately, the decision to go with the metal came down to longevity. Before they received the bid, borough council was wondering if the cost would be more than double if they went with shingles.
Phil Myer, who is in charge of the parks, said that he feels the metal roof could last 50 years. Myer said he knows that the shingles would be cheaper, but said with their lack of durability, they would cost more in the long run when you have to shingle twice within the lifespan of the metal roof.
Also on the agenda was the setting of park rental fees. Borough council decided to raise the fee from $75 to $100. They felt the increase would not impact renters, and was justified with the amount they have spent on the space.
Meeting notes
— Hydetown borough set their dates for the 2022 yard sale and clean up events. The borough yard sale, a fundraiser for the volunteer fire department, is scheduled for May 21. The clean up is scheduled for June 10 and 11. Council likes to have the cleanup follow the yard sale so residents can get rid of whatever they don’t sell in a safe manner.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
