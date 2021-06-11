MEADVILLE — The Crawford County Commissioners approved a small business assistance loan to a Titusville business during their voting meeting Wednesday morning.
The commissioners also approved a new Mass Notification System and continued the process for the removal of the South Perry Street Bridge.
The commissioners voted to reimburse the City of Titusville for funds paid out through the small business assistance grant program.
The City of Titusville had previously approved the payment. The County will reimburse the City the $2,732.50 paid to Jody C. Burt. Burt owns Jody Burt Hair Styling located on West Elm Street.
Burt said that her shop had to close down for seven weeks, and is still feeling the effects of the pandemic.
“Loss of people, income lost, people were afraid to come in,” she said.
Burt applied for the funds in the Fall of 2020, and said that the application process was tough.
“It was actually a lot of work,” said Burt, “But it definitely all worked out.” With the assistance Burt plans on updating her shop, starting with the flooring and windows.
In recent weeks the commissioners have taken several actions to prepare the South Perry Street bridge in Titusville for demolition. The commissioners previously transferred ownership of the bridge and on Wednesday authorized Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn to be the signing authority for legal documents associated with the project.
Under the Public Safety portion of the meeting, Greg Beveridge asked for commissioners approval to purchase a Mass Notification System from GENASYS. The initial cost of the program is $5,761, paid for with wireless monies at no additional cost to the County. This system would be able to target residents who have signed up when severe weather or other disasters puts them in harms way.
The next Crawford County Commissioners meeting will be held on June 16 at 9:30 a.m.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
