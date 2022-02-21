The Drake Well Museum and Park closed out their “Winter Academy” series on Thursday night.
The museum is always looking for ways to inform, educate and entertain those with a passion for local history and the oil industry. With in-person programming ready to start next month, they ended their virtual programming, hearing from Natalie Pekney, of the National Energy Technology Lab.
Pekney gave a lecture about NETL’s study, “Rediscovery of Abandoned Wells in the World’s First Oil Field.”
When the pandemic hit, they did not want the education to stop and developed a plethora of virtual programming. Drake Well had many events planned when COVID-19 forced many businesses and organizations to close their doors. They did not want their planning and efforts to go to waste.
Drake Well always planned to have a program in January and February, but had to do some adapting to get that programming to those who were interested.
Sarah Goodman, Museum Educator, was the driving force behind the Winter Academy. Originally she had planned the academy to be a hands-on workshop, a series of events for the community to have some fun, while also learning a thing or two.
However, you can’t have a hands-on workshop with COVID-19 restrictions, with hand washing taking precedence. “With all the restrictions still in place we decided to have a laid back classroom style series,” said Goodman.
When Goodman was reworking the series to be virtual, she wanted to create an event with something for everyone. She did not want to pigeonhole the series for history buffs, or those interested in the intricacies of the oil industry. “I wanted everyone from scientists to regular families to be interested. A big thing when planning was trying to pick a variety,” she said.
The pursuit of variety lead Goodman to schedule four virtual programs over January and February that discussed topics ranging from recycling and proper wood etiquette to the life of oil blacksmith William Smith. Thursday night’s lecture from Pekney about studies on abandoned and orphan wells in Oil Creek State Park fit in perfectly.
Goodman said that everyone in the region while out in the woods have stumbled on abandoned oil wells. However, she said that few know what they are seeing, and the impact that the wells can have on the environment.
Pekney is an environmental scientist for the NETL. In 2019, the NETL sent a group of scientists to the oil region, where they studied Oil Creek State Park. It was the perfect spot to do the research they needed, as the park is littered with old oil wells that were drilled there right when the oil boom started.
The United States government knows that unplugged oil wells are a problem. In the 1950s, legislation was passed that requires abandoned oil wells to be capped.
Wells drilled and operated before the 50’s were not required to be capped. Oil Creek State Park is not far from where Colonel Edwin Drake drilled the first oil well in 1859, and thousands of wells from the 1800s can be found in the region. Being drilled before regulations were in place, many of those wells today remained uncapped.
Pekney described the process of finding these old, abandoned and uncapped wells to those in attendance, and explained how they use a blend of modern and historic methods. The goal is to identify these wells and to quantify the greenhouse gas emissions they may be spewing.
Combined with available information through government databases, historical records and photos and modern technology like magnetic scanners attached to helicopters and LIDAR scanners, the scientists were able to get a rough idea of where these wells were.
Many of them being located deep in the forest, the group then confirmed what they had found via their helicopters and expensive equipment by strapping a high precision GPS on their backs and heading into the woods to find them the old fashioned way.
Government databases said there were 767 and 955 active and abandoned wells in the park. Her group found a sustantial amount of undocumented wells.
Once they found the undocumented wells, it was time to test them. Pekney said that the group’s efforts to test the wells were cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, but they were able to get some solid information.
Of the unplugged wells they tested, 10 were leaking harmful gasses into the environment. Of those 10, only a handful were really active.
“Some leak a lot, but most don’t or just leak a little,” she said. She said the information helped put the problem in context for the group.
Looking back at the group’s efforts, Pekney said that she loved every minute of trekking through the old oil field looking for the wells.
“This has been one of my favorite projects I have ever worked on. It is like a big scavenger hunt,” said Pekney.
She said Pennsylvania has a long oil history, with lots of abandoned wells, and for her group it was great to see where the industry that they are studying started.
When it comes to finding abandoned and undocumented wells, every line of evidence is helpful, and the rich historical documentation in the oil region really helped out.
“The historic aspect of working on this location was a best case example,” she said.
Pekney and the group of scientists took all the information from their study, and created a story map to more easily digest their findings. The story map can be found on the NETL’s website at netl.doe.gov/node/9367.
Since the presentation Thursday night, Goodman said that many people have been reaching out wanting to learn more, as was the goal of the program.
This may be the last of the museum’s fully virtual programming for the time being, but Goodman said that she plans on integrating virtual aspects into more of the museum’s programming.
For those closer to Drake Well, the museum has their first in-person programming since the pandemic scheduled in March, their Wisdom & Wine program.
The program will take place on Thursday nights in March, starting March 10 and running through March 31. While the plan is to have virtual ways to participate in future events, the Wisdom & Wine series will just be for in-person learning.
“I like virtual programming, but I really do miss seeing the public at Drake Well,” said Goodman.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.