In November of 2019, the City of Titusville was awarded more than $300,000 to rehabilitate a storage building near the waste water treatment center, with the goal of offering better recycling opportunities to city residents.
More than two years later, that dream is finally a reality, as construction is wrapping up on not a rehabilitated building, but a brand new facility.
Once the City put out bids for the work to be done on the new center, one thing became clear. It would be cheaper to start from scratch. That led to the decision to replace the old 60 x 100 clear span building from the 60s or 70s with a new 60 x 80 pole barn.
The old facility was used to store plows and spreaders during the summer, and stored infrequently used equipment year round. The new facility will be used for some storage, but will finally give the City a designated place for grass clippings, leaves, tree limbs and branches.
The new facility, according to City Manager Neil Fratus, “Is more accessible for the public.” Fratus also said that he is glad that the City has a facility “specially designed for recycling” and will replace using a patch of grass behind the sewer plant.
Public Works Director Chris Roofner said that not many residents know where the sewer plant is, and this new building along Route 8 will be easier to find, and easier to monitor.
One of the problems that Roofner and the Public Works crews ran into with using space behind the sewer plant was that people took advantage of the secluded space.
“People started to abuse it,” said Roofner, “We would find mattresses and appliances left out there. Even when we closed the gate we would come back the next day to see piles of garbage at the gates.”
The new facility will have a perimeter fence, and will be monitored 24/7 by CCTV cameras.
“Anyone caught dumping unauthorized material will be prosecuted,” said Roofner.
When the new facility is open for business, which city officials hope will be in the summer, the sewage facility will not be open to the public. Sewage facilities are heavily monitored by the Department of Environmental Protection, and Roofner said if DEP officials had seen some of the illegally dumped items around the facility, “that’s a problem.”
The City did not just get a new building, they also bought equipment which Roofner said will help city crews break up what is dropped off.
When they just had a grass field, the City would compost its leaves. Roofner said it was quicker than you would think, but still took time for the materials to naturally break down.
The City will add a tract loader with attachments to the facility, which will help them with processing the materials. The grant that the City received is also reoccurring.
Roofner said he plans to apply again so that the City could buy a tub grinder. If this were to happen, the City would be able to grind down much of the yard waste, and offer residents the ability to pick up free mulch.
“It will take several years before the facility is running like we envisioned it to,” said Roofner.
There are still some steps that the City needs to take before they can show off their new facility. The floor is expected to be poured this week, and after that, the City will need to work on education, letting the community know about the new recycling center, and how to properly use it.
The City will still have three dumpsters outside the Public Works Garage, located on St. Johns Street. Eventually, those dumpsters may move to the new recycling center, as activity ramps up there.
“I envision some day this maybe could be a full blown recycling center,” said Roofner. “But for now we are just going to start with yard waste.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
