October Overture turns a normally quiet Saturday night in the country into a rollicking good time. For people who like to watch uniformed marching musicians miraculously not run into each other as they weave in and out of formations without even looking where they are going, this is the place to be.
Maplewood High School will be hosting its annual marching band festival beginning at 6:50 p.m. October 8.
“The festivals and competitions are important because it gives our music students a creative outlet to showcase their talents and abilities and demonstrate their hard work,” said Maplewood band director Jamie Gardner.
The Wood band recently competed in and won their class at the McDowell competition.
“We like to focus on the competitions because they give us a level of critique and exposure,” Garner said, emphasizing how they provide chances to grow. “The feedback we get from the judges is valuable in enhancing and improving the program and our quality of performance, while giving the students a tangible goal.
Though the October Overture is not a competition, the schools participating get a chance to learn from each other and support the larger family of musicians and school programs which have taken hits in recent years especially due to COVID-19.
“Many bands and spectators enjoy the relaxed atmosphere and opportunity for camaraderie amongst the bands,” Gardner said.
Joining Maplewood this year are high school bands from Cambridge Springs, Eisenhower, Warren, Titusville, Conneaut Area, and Meadville.
Titusville band director Kevin Vinson enjoys the opportunity to attend these showcases. He says all year long the band works on improving and fine-tuning their routines. These shows also allow a little added creativity and fun. He said they are adding a fourth routine and selection for the Maplewood show that they did not perform at the recent Music in Oil Country festival.
The Maplewood festival is a fundraiser for their highly decorated music program. Gardner said anyone who wants to help, even if they cannot make it to the festival, can do so through the Maplewood Band Boosters.
Tickets are $5 and there are lots of items that can be purchased to help support the band. Gates open at 6 p.m. at Maplewood High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.