MEADVILLE — Due to extreme demand within Crawford County, the board of commissioners with the assistance of the Governor’s office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health have secured additional COVID-19 testing within Crawford County.
AMI laboratories will be providing PCR testing at no charge to residents. This is a drive thru testing site.
There is no need to leave a vehicle to get tested. AMI does ask that those who want tested provide some form of identification at the time to assist in the testing operation.
AMI laboratories will be providing instructions on how to receive results at the time of testing.The test dates will be Tuesday, Jan. 18 through Friday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The second week of testing will be from Monday, Jan. 24 through Friday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All testing will be completed at the Crawford County Fairgrounds, located at 13291 Dickson Road, Meadville, Pa. All traffic will enter Gate 1 of the fairgrounds and exit through Gate 2.
