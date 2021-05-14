“Sometimes it’s a mystery, that’s the exciting part,” said Candace Burrows, who co-owns KC Liquidation Sales with her husband Kevin.
The business is a new wholesale store that recently opened at 314 ½ S. Brown Street. KC Liquidation, while just one company, runs two operations, selling items wholesale in the front of the store and selling entire pallets in the back.
The store had its ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday. In attendancewere Darlene “Boo” Maginnis, executive director of the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Jon Crouch and other city officials.
The store sells items that have been “reduced from retail,” and buys pallets of items from stores like Bed Bath and Bath and Beyond, Home Depot, Target and Amazon.
“I love deals and want to give other people the same chance,” said Candace.
The Burrows started buying pallets of items years ago for personal use, collecting items for their home. The couple then decided to take a hobby, and turn it into a business.
Currently the store has pallets of kitchen items, bathroom accessories, sinks, power tools and seasonal outdoor furniture.
The couple wants to learn what people need, so they can get more of something if needed. Their goal is to get shipments in at least once a week, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made their business be “at the will of the truck drivers.”
Kevin and Candace were born and raised in the Titusville area. This is the first small business that they have opened.
They had always wanted to help Titusville and feel that opening a business is one of the best ways to do that.
“We are excited to take these new steps and help Titusville grow,” said Candace.
The hope is that eventually their store could attract people from all around to come to their store to buy a pallet. They might grab dinner at a local restaurant after. “We want to bring people to Titusville and help the city,” she said.
KC Liquidation is open from 10-6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The store does not have set Saturday hours, but when shipments come in people are allowed to come and buy things.
The best way to keep up to date on what they have in store and what may be coming in is to follow their Facebook page, KC Liquidation Sales. They can also be reached by phone at (814) 516-7542.
“Come on down and check out what’s here,” said Candace.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.