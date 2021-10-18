Survivors often say that there is no worse moment than when your doctor tells you that you have cancer.
When you have had cancer twice, it is hard to distinguish which moment is worse.
A Titusville business owner, Tina Phillips of Tabby Designs, can say for certain that her first diagnosis was the worst moment in her life — “lots of crying,” she said.
It took the second cancer diagnosis for her to change her ways, and start living.
“Cancer shifts your mindset,” said Phillips. “Life is short and you can’t wait you can’t wait to do what you want to do.”
After hearing that she had breast cancer, Phillips opened a small business, and put a pool in her backyard. “I want to live for now,” she said.
Phillips was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer when she was 33. After radiation and a total thyroidectomy, she responded well to treatment.
After being cleared, she thought she was done with cancer until three years later when she found a lump.
“I thought, what are the chances that in my 30s I would have two kinds of cancer,” she said, but as a nurse, she knew something was wrong.
Phillips wants to let other women know that if you think deep down something might be wrong, you need to take yourself seriously. The earlier that cancer is diagnosed, the better chances you have to beat it.
“Some women shy away. They think they are overreacting,” she said.
Phillips knew how she felt, and as a nurse made sure to advocate for herself. After calling the lab on Friday, she was told results wouldn’t come in until Monday. However, being in healthcare, she knew that the results would be ready far earlier than that, and started making some calls.
It was when another nurse called her back, that Phillips worst fears were confirmed. She had cancer, again.
Unlike the first time she was diagnosed, Phillips responded in a completely different fashion.
“I was very calm and just said, ‘Ok, whats the plan,’” she said. “I just immediately went into fight mode.”
Phillips found out that she had an extremely aggressive form of breast cancer — HER2 Positive breast cancer.
Over the next 18 months, Phillips and her doctors went with an equally aggressive chemotherapy treatment. She had to do immunotherapy and a host of other treatments.
“We really threw the kitchen sink at it,” she said.
One factor that Phillips feels is overlooked while fighting cancer is how you have to live your life even after being diagnosed. Phillips worked for the first four months while undergoing chemo. She is also a single mother of two kids.
She remembers her son, who was five at the time, coming into the bathroom while she was laying on the floor. Chemotherapy can cause severe nausea, so Phillips decided to stay close to the toilet.
“I was on the ground between throwing up when my son came to me and asked if I could open his thing of fruit snacks,” she said.
She reached her arm up, fought off another wave of nausea, and opened the bag.
“You are still a mom. The other responsibilities don’t go away,” she said.
One of the reasons that she was able to focus on fighting breast cancer was that her friends and family really helped during the process. They created a support system, and helped Phillips do all that she could to make sure cancer never came back for a round three.
After her chemo treatments, Phillips had a double mastectomy surgery with reconstruction. This was the option that minimized the chances that the cancer would come back.
Phillips is currently in remission, but is not out of the woods yet. HER2 breast cancer has a higher chance of coming back than other forms of cancer.
The chances that it comes back is significantly lower if you can pass the five-year cancer free mark.
“It takes five years before you can exhale,” said Phillips. “I’m not there yet, so I’m gonna live it up.”
Fighting cancer was one of the hardest things that Phillips has ever done. It impacted her health, her life, her family and almost every aspect of her life. While it was a dark time in her life, cancer has also let her see the light.
“I make decisions knowing that there is a chance I might not be here in the future,” she said.
The first thing she did was put a pool in her backyard, so that the entire family can have fun together in their own space. The next thing she did was make earrings.
Phillips had heard that making earrings is a good thing to do to distract the mind. Fighting cancer is a time where your mind can race, and she needed an outlet.
“This seems like fun, it takes my mind off of things and I get to work with my hands,” she said.
It turned out she was pretty good at making those earrings, and quickly her friends wanted to buy some.
Fast forward two years later, and Phillips has a store in The Mercantile downtown, where she sells earrings along with clothes and accessories.
After battling cancer twice, Phillips has a different mindset than before her diagnosis. She no longer dreads waking up and getting out of bed in the morning.
“I just took on the mindset that every morning ‘I get to do this, I get to do that,’” she said.
When obstacles come along her path, she has a way to look around the problems, knowing that years from now, even weeks from now she won’t remember the little things.
“I just think how I was worried about such silly things,” said Phillips. “Now I’m thankful that I’m healthy and alive.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.