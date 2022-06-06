When the electric bill comes in the mail, area residents will see an increase in costs for their electricity.
On June 1, Penelec’s Price to Compare, the default electricity rate used by a majority of residential consumers, increased 35%. Price to Compare customers — those who do not shop for their own providers — will be paying an additional 15% a month on their bills, which equates to a roughly $16 increase for the average household.
Before angered energy consumers put in a call to Penelec, or chastise a family member for leaving the lights on, it is important to know just where the increase in costs are coming from.
Your electric bill is a combination of two parts. Half of the bill is made up of the cost of delivery.
While Penelec is frequently thought of as a power company, in reality they do not produce any energy. They are a wires company, delivering the energy from the power producers to your home.
The other half of your electric bill is the actual electricity used.
Think of getting electricity like getting milk from a milkman. You pay for the milk from the farm, and then the delivery from the farm to your front door.
For Penelec to change its portion of your electric bill, according to Senior Communications Representative for FirstEnergy Todd Meyers, it would take “a full-blown rate case before the PUC, a year-plus very public process.”
Penelec is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy, which provides electric delivery to thousands of homes in Pennsylvania through energy infrastructure, and is regulated by the government.
The price from Penelec is not changing. The increase on electric bills comes from the energy producers.
To use the milkman example again, the price of the milk has gone up, not the cost of delivery.
When it comes to buying electricity, Pennsylvania is a choice state. Customers can go with any electricity providers that offer to provide electricity. That being said, historically, 75% of Penelec customers choose not to shop for their provider, and have Penelec shop for them.
Through a regulated bidding process, Meyers said, “We go out and buy electricity on our customers behalf.” The rate that Penelec secures for their customers is the Price to Compare.
Penelec does not make any money off the electricity they buy for customers. As of June 1, Penelec’s Price to Compare is rising about 35%, from 6.23 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 8.44 cents per kWh.
For the average household that uses 750 kWh of electricity per month, their electric bill would rise from $109.01 to $125.60, for an overall bill increase of about 15%.
Penelec purchases energy for customers who do not wish to shop for themselves every three months. Depending on the energy market, that price can increase or decrease. For the past few cycles the changes in price have been small.
Anyone who has gone to the fuel pump recently is well aware of the increase in the cost of gas. That cost does not just impact drivers, but everyone who uses gas.
When Penelec went to purchase power for the Cost to Compare, the increased gas prices played a role in the contracts they were able to secure.
“What is driving rates up is the price of fuel needed to power the power plants,” said Meyers.
While 75% of customers use the Cost to Compare, 25% of Penelec customers shop for their own electricity. As Penelec is a wires company, they encourage residents to seek the best option when it comes to getting energy, whether that is using the Cost to Compare or finding their own supplier.
“It may sound strange, but we don’t care where customers purchase the electricity: they remain our customer because we deliver it to their homes or businesses,” said Meyers in an email. “We sell electric generation to our customers for the same price we bought it for through the competitive auction process.”
For those that wish to shop for their own power, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has a website where customers can see what power suppliers are out there.
That website is PaPowerswitch.com. After entering in a zip code, the website will show all the different providers that generate power, that would then go through Penelec wires and substations to the customer.
For the 16354 zip code, there are 83 offers for energy. However, like many contracts and services, some providers have cancellation fees, monthly fees, enrollment fees and introductory prices and 81 of the 83 offers have either fixed or variable prices.
Fixed prices lock customers into a rate for however long the term length is. Variable prices follow the market rate. Some shoppers may find savings, others may end up paying more. As the Price to Compare has gone up, so too have the rates from other energy providers.
Meyers said FirstEnergy wants customers to get the best prices possible, but said that it pays to be cautious.
“We want people to make informed decisions and get the best prices possible,” he said. “You have to be an informed shopper.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
