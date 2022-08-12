For one weekend in August, the best of Titusville is on display for all to see. For the annual Oil Festival, taking place tomorrow and Saturday, relatives and friends come back to town to celebrate the Titusville community, eat good food, watch the parade and enjoy all that the town has to offer.
“Last year’s Oil Festival was very well received,” said Boo Maginnis, executive director of the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce. “This year is definitely going to be bigger and better.”
The 2022 Oil Festival will have a special feature different from year’s past, with Road Trip Masters, a television show that has been on the Discovery Channel, in town filming for an episode.
“A highlight of this Oil Festival, what some would call the main attraction, is that we are going to be on TV,” said Maginnis.
The television show likes to show off small towns, showing off small town America. Much like the show, Maginnis said that the festival is a time for the Titusville community to “show off and promote what makes Titusville what it is.”
For Maginnis, the festival is a “big community get together.” “It is an enjoyable family-oriented weekend for the community to have a good time,” she said.
With the packed schedule, Maginnis said there is something for everyone to enjoy, no matter their age.
The pinnacle of the Oil Festival is the annual parade. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday. This year’s festival theme is ‘Discovery of Oil, a “Whale of a Celebration.” According to local author Vivian Barbee Coxe, who wrote up a short memo on the theme, “The giant mammals were making toasts to colonel Drake.”
Whales were used as the primary source of lighting before Drake drilled for oil in Titusville.
While the Zem Zem’s won’t be able to make it back to this year’s parade due to a scheduling conflict, Maginnis said not to worry, as this parade will be the biggest one in years. The parade has 42 entries, but one entry can be as much as five or six fire trucks from one fire company.
Road Trip Masters will also be featured in the parde, riding in their famous 1968 gold drop-top Cadillac Coupe de Ville. Another draw will be the floats and bands, and Maginnis said that there will be plenty of both.
Scheide Park will be full of arts and craft vendors, with more vendors than previous years, and N. Washington Street, according to Maginnis, will be overflowing with more than a dozen food vendors.
“If you can’t find something to eat, I don’t know what to tell you. We have a great variety this year,” said Maginnis.
For those of the legal age, there will be the Brew Fest on S. Franklin Street on Saturday, what Maginnis called a “staple of the Oil Festival.” The Brew Fest will take place from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday.
The beer festival is hosted by Orr’s Brewing Company. Maginnis said events like the beer fest highlight how the Oil Festival can be a “win-win” for area businesses. “These businesses, just like our community, profit from all the people coming to town for the weekend,” said Maginnis.
For those not old enough for adult beverages, the Kids Zone will take place again in the Dollar General Parking lot. Maginnis said the attraction is popular “whether you are a kid or not,” as the rock climbing wall has always been a popular attraction. The zone will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The Titusville Council on the Arts has their display at Main Street Elementary. This year the chalk walk will also be outside the school. The art will be on display from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The festival will culminate with fireworks over Carter Field. This year there will be family entertainment from the band Necessary Experience at the middle school parking lot from 7 to 9 p.m. The fireworks will take place at dusk.
Oil Festival is just a weekend, but the chamber works on the event all year. Maginnis said she and the chamber team spend countless hours making sure that Titusville has the best weekend possible. Time spent on the Oil Festival is not thankless.
“It is all worth it when people come up to us with a big smile on their face,” she said.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
