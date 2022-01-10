On Wednesday evening, a Herald man noticed debris on the sidewalk outside of the Park Building. The debris, large chunks of stone, had fallen from the decorative parapet near the roof of the building, down three stories to the pavement.
By Thursday, the immediate area surrounding the debris had been closed off by police tape, and the debris was cleaned up. City officials were made aware of the issue, and on Friday, the entire sidewalk facing West Spring Street was closed.
The Park Building, located at 208 W. Spring Street, was originally built in 1865. The home of Second National Bank, the building was originally two stories and in the Italianate style.
The building that now stands at the spot is the result of 1918 renovations. The old mansard roof was replaced with a parapet, and the building was covered in its iconic sandstone.
On Wednesday, some of that iconic sandstone came loose, and fell to the ground. With other parts of the parapet looking worse for wear, the entire sidewalk facing W. Spring Street has been closed.
According to the City’s building inspector Skip Welling, the sidewalk will stay closed until further renovations can be completed.
In an email to the Herald, Welling said that the issue is currently being addressed. Welling himself went up onto the roof and inspected the overhanging bricks/stones. Welling ordered the sidewalk facing W. Spring Street closed until “it is made safe to pass.”
The City’s public works crews closed off the sidewalk on Friday with barriers and police tape. Welling asks that business patrons use the Washington Street entrance until further notice.
While just one small section of the decorative stone has fallen, upon looking at the roofline, it is clear that there are other sections that have deteriorated.
Contact has been made with the building’s owner, Boyce Reality, who is currently in the process of getting a contractor out to the building as soon as possible. The Herald placed a call to Boyce Reality, but was unable to reach the company as of deadline.
City residents will be familiar with one of the recommendations that Welling has proposed. Before it was torn down, there was scaffolding covering the sidewalk on Diamond Street, where the new city green space now occupies.
Welling would like to see scaffolding placed above the sidewalk on W. Spring Street to allow for the sidewalk and front entrances to be used while the building owner finds a contractor and repairs are made.
The city did issue an emergency alert through their Nixle Alert system, alerting citizens to avoid the sidewalk until further notice.
To sign up for the alerts, residents can text 16354 to 888777. Users can also send tips to the alert service by texting TIP TITUSVILLE, followed by your message, to 888777.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
