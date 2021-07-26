By Owen Krepps
Electrofishing may sound like the name of an 80’s rock band, but is actually an efficient way to document fish in local streams all across the world.
On Friday, the Venango Conservation District and Oil Creek State Park teamed up to do just that with one of the more obscure fishing methods.
The process of electrofishing is done by lightly shocking the waters with an electrical pole which then paralyzes nearby fish so that they can be netted. Members of the electrofishing team then look at the catch per unit rates, as well as the biomass data for population analysis, before releasing the fish back into the water.
There are three main ways to electrofish as you can use a backpack, barge, or a boat. Smaller streams like Benninghoff Run, where electrofishing was performed on Friday, only require one person to wear an electrical backpack, which weighs around 50 pounds.
The other members of the team help by netting the fish and analyzing their species, length, size and gender.
“This is one of the most efficient ways scientists can collect and process fish. It’s a really humble project that looks complicated but it really is not that bad” said Tim Hummel, the watershed specialist for the Venango Conservation District, who took charge of directing the electrofishing operations.
One of the main reasons this process is done in small streams is to look for trout species, as electrofishers typically work closely with fish and boat commissions.
Last week Hummel and his colleague Jane Price caught a 15-inch brown trout in Benninghoff Run.
Unfortunately, on Friday only one trout was caught in the two-hour time period of electrofishing. This is due in part to the abundance of chubs in the area as three were netted. Chubs and trout feed in similar ways and compete frequently in small streams.
Other types of fish caught on Friday included mottled sculpin, longnose dace, black nose dace, shiner minnows, as well as chubs and trout. Sadly, in some instances, some fish do die, most commonly with shiner minnows, but this is a sacrifice that has to happen so the fish can properly be analyzed so that they can continue to populate the streams.
“Of course safety is a big thing. There are instances where the fish do die, but that is a very small case as it is usually just paralysis,” said Hummel.
An interesting surprise on Friday was the emergence of a few small pumpkinseeds, panfish that usually have no business being in smaller creeks.
However, due to the recent storms in and around Titusville, the group theorized that they might have been washed into new locations.
Speaking of storms, Hummel states that the best time to electrofish is after storms when there is low flow. Samples will be inaccurate if the water level is too high, and on top of this, getting into the water will be more challenging.
Oil Creek State Park will continue to electrofish throughout the remainder of the summer, as well as host many other various activities. For more information check out their website at dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks/FindAPark/OilCreekStatePark.
