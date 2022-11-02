Editor’s note: With Election Day just a few days away, The Herald is going to compare and contrast the candidates running for office this election season starting with the race for Pennsylvania's 16th congressional district.
Congressman Mike Kelly, a businessman from Butler, was sworn into office 2011. Erie area businessman Dan Pastore decided to challenge Kelly in this election. The items are pulled from the candidate’s websites.
In the recent candidate’s debate Dan Pastore said he decided to run against Congressman Mike Kelly after Kelly publicly spoke out against the legitimacy of the 2020 election results. Kelly remained adamant that the election process in this country currently is in need of reform. Though the candidates don’t agree on much, Pastore said he is an avid outdoorsman and doesn’t believe in taking away anyone’s guns and Kelly is a firm second amendment trumpeter. They also agree that jobs and energy concerns are a top priority for Pennsylvanians and the United States.
Kelly is unabashedly “pro-life” while Pastore believes it is a private matter between a woman and her doctor.
Below compares what each candidate is publicly standing for on the candidate websites.
Jobs, economy and making things at home
Kelly: “We need common sense, pro-growth policies that remove barriers to economic growth. We need to remove onerous regulations that stifle private sector investment and hamper job creation. I support legislation to fix the tax code with common sense changes that ensure everyone pays their fair share and families have less of a tax burden. We need a tax code that will generate domestic economic growth while we also enact legislation to open new markets around the world for American made products.“
Pastore: “(He supports) adequate funding for research and development to ensure that (the) economy grows without endangering workers… and reforming our trade laws to level the playing field for American manufacturers. He will support trade agreements if they are fair, but will oppose any trade deal that results in American jobs being shipped overseas. He will work to grow manufacturing jobs focused on clean energy, high tech, and other emerging sectors. To accomplish this, Dan will work for increased funding in workforce development and job training to ensure that workers here have the skills needed to attract new manufacturers to the region.”
Pastore also points out his strong support of unions.
On Education:
KELLY: “As a former school board member, I know first-hand that spending massive amounts of money on education does not always lead to positive results. We need to make sure that local communities have both adequate funding and the flexibility to address their particular needs. We also need to focus on accountability, funding only what works, and expanding parental choice. We need to make sure that our higher education options include not only traditional colleges, but also provides career and technical education programs. Supporting a range of educational options will provide our workforce with the skills we need to compete and succeed in today’s global economy.”
PASTORE: ”One thing the pandemic showed us is that too many American families do not have access to affordable childcare. Dan will work to expand pre-K access so every child can develop educationally regardless of where they live or their family's financial situation. (He) will fight to increase funding to public schools and increase access to the technology that students and schools need while reducing the reliance on property taxes in school funding, which disproportionately affects poorer and more rural school districts. Making college and trade schools more affordable is a top priority. Too many young adults enter the workforce burdened by student loans, which is why (he) supports efforts to make higher education more affordable by holding institutions accountable, reducing interest rates for federally guaranteed students, and increasing funding to reduce the debt burden on students.”
On ethics and oversight
KELLY: “Oversight of the government has many meanings. We need to reduce the size of government and limit our spending. We need to make sure the government is accountable to its citizens whose taxes are funding government programs. Taxpayers deserve to know how their money is being spent and if that spending is having a positive impact. The U.S. Constitution clearly states what the responsibilities, obligations and limits are on the three branches of government. We need to make sure that each branch stays within these limits.”
PASTORE: “People are losing faith in Congress because there is too much money in politics. Dan supports reforming campaign finance laws that create strict limits on campaign contributions and remove unlimited dark money from corporations and other powerful interests. Dan also supports tightening congressional ethics laws and will vote to prohibit the owning and trading of individual stocks by Members of Congress and their staff to ensure they are not enriching themselves by making investment decisions based on non-public information. In addition, Dan supports stricter reporting requirements for elected officials' financial disclosure reports so citizens can easily access the information.”
Tax reform and social security
On their website’s, Kelly concentrates on tax reform while Pastore concentrates on saving social security.
“Congress must find ways to reduce the taxes that individuals pay while ensuring that the government is fiscally accountable for how we spend tax revenue. Tax revenue is generated by working people and we need to make sure that we generate more taxes because more people have jobs – not by raising tax rates,” said Kelly.
“(Social Security) has substantially reduced senior poverty. Although highly popular among Americans, there are those who work continuously to privatize this program and put it into the hands of Wall Street. Dan will protect the retirement of our seniors and our citizens by fighting to keep dangerous hands off this program,” said Pastore.
When it comes to healthcare, women’s rights and the rights of the LGBTQ+ communities, Pastore lists these as priorities. Kelly emphasizes Veterans rights.
Protecting the Environment and energy security
Here the candidates agree on many of the same things, just, perhaps, a different means of achieving the goal.
KELLY: “Our energy policy should include an “all of the above” and “everything below” approach to addressing our current and future energy needs. We need a policy that encourages the development and responsible usage of all forms of American energy – coal and natural gas to biofuels and everything in between. There is not one single solution to solving America’s energy challenges, but by using hydropower, clean coal, natural gas, nuclear power, biofuels and oil, along with the growing capacity of solar and wind power, we can take environmentally responsible steps towards American energy independence.”
PASTORE: “As an avid outdoorsman, Dan is committed to protecting the environment. Dan knows that we must address climate change while maintaining a strong economy. That is why he supports transitioning to clean energy in a manner that is swift, but not so fast that it disrupts our energy supply or slows economic growth. Like all sportsmen who spend time outdoors, (he) wants to ensure that our air and water are protected. He supports protecting and strengthening the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act.”
Learn More about each candidate by visiting their websites: Mike Kelly at mikekellyforcongress.com/issues
And Dan Pastore at danpastore.com/issues
