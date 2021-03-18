Ron Steffey likens getting a project started to a train. The hardest part is getting it going. Once the train is in motion, it keeps gathering momentum until it reaches it’s destination.
Steffey, who started Steffey Trail Connections, was hired by the Oil Region Alliance to get their proverbial train (trails projects) on track with the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail.
Steffey and the Oil Region Alliance have focused on many area trail projects, but the Titusville area will be especially interested in the East Branch Trail. The current task is collecting volunteers and resources to get the trail improved and connect it through Spartansburg, Centerville and finally down into Hydetown.
Speaking to the importance of trails to this community, Steffey said that he hopes to spur a revitalization of the area using the region’s natural beauty. “If you can’t bring a factory into town, you have to start looking at what else can we do,” said Steffey.
Even though he has helped the trails extensively in the area, Steffey’s participation is all due to the Oil Region Alliance (ORA). Steffey was brought in to develop strategies to get the trails projects in the region going.
Stefffey says the ones really responsible for this movement are the ORA. He said that the ORA “really spearheaded the efforts” and that for years no one tried to get communities involved in the trails around them.
Decades before Steffey came along, the Clear Lake Authority in Spartansburg purchased 17 miles of what was a former rail corridor. The trains that had once transported oil from the region to the rest of the world had taken their engines long ago, but had left something behind.
The train companies, due to bigger engines after the civil war, had created corridors of built up land. The goal was to turn this flat and mostly straight rail path into trails for residents to enjoy.
Yet, after 30 years, only 3.2 miles of the 17 were ever improved. The project was extremely slow-moving as public support was low and many local municipalities were unaware of the corridor land that may be located in their townships or boroughs.
The slow progress and lack of interest changed about 15 years ago when there was a push to create an Erie to Pittsburgh trail.
When imagining this, many people think of one long path that connects the two cities. The reality is that this project is about connecting thousands of small and existing trails together to tie the region into one project.
The logistics of this can be difficult, and that is where Steffey comes in to help connect the trails in the Oil Region. Since the ambitious project was announced, Steffey said there has been more interest, focus and grants available for trail projects.
While the increase in funding and attention has been welcome, they are useless without local municipalities interest in bettering their communities.
Even though the East Branch Trail runs through Hydetown, Steffey was one of the first to attend borough council meetings and explain to the council members how these projects can help.
“You have to get the municipalities on board,” said Steffey. “My philosophy is that you don’t just go in and build, you always need help and to develop cooperation.”
One of the first things Steffey did after being hired was to attend meetings with local officials in Centerville, Hydetown and others in the area making them aware.
Steffey and his team have been working with local organizations and entities for years, but people are not all they have collaborated with. Steffey mentioned that on the East Branch Trail there was a section that was plagued with constant flooding.
After looking over the site, he realized that small beaver dams had pushed runoff over the path. He also noticed that the dams were not set up to block the main waterway, and that the dam water levels were lower than they should be.
Steffey and his team, who had cut brush to widen the path already, constructed a small dam to keep the water away from the path. When he came back days later, not only had the beavers liked his dam, they had used more cut brush to make the dam even bigger. “If we can work with beavers, we can do it with anyone,” he said.
This year, Steffey is hoping to continue the progress made around the beaver dam by keeping up with nearby projects.
Near Rosenburg Road, work has been done on what is called the County Forest Project. Combined with the County Forest South project, trails on the other side of Rosenburg Road, Steffey and volunteers have been working to improve that stretch of trail to eventually connect in to Hydetown.
Steffey and volunteers have been working to widen the trail, cutting back vegetation to grow high canopies. Not only do the canopies provide shade, they also allow for less preventive maintenance.
Steffey and his teams also install compacted limestone on the trails to allow for a better and less muddy surface for the hikers.
He also wants the area to be more aware of the trails in their community. He said that at the entrance in Hydetown, there is no signage alerting people that the trail even exists. “Stones and welcome signs,” said Steffey on what the East Branch Trail really needs. He believes that this trail, which would end near Hawk’s Grocery, could “spur more pride and amenities for the people of Hydetown.”
Steffey’s goal is to provide people in the community “a place to be not in their living room.” He also believes that these trails can lead the Oil Region to its next renaissance.
“200 years ago people didn’t know that oil was here and how it could transform this region,” said Steffey, “Trails are a resource that also need to be realized.”
While the economic benefits can transform a community, the trails themselves also require investment. Some smaller communities cannot afford the work that needs to be done. That is where Steffey and the ORA can come in and help.
Many communities have rail corridors that are unused and could be perfect for trail revitalization. “We aren’t building, just improving what is already there,” said Steffey. He hopes that the trails can help improve the towns and communities that are already in Crawford County.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.