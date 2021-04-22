The Herald
TAH is once again participating in the statewide donate life hospital challenge during the month of April. The challenge is an initiative to raise awareness and provide education regarding organ, eye and tissue donation to employees as well as the public.
The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) and Center for organ recovery and education (Core) are the organizations leading this initiative.
On Friday, April 16, the hospital participated in Blue and Green Day. This is a national observed day in which everyone is encouraged to wear blue and green and engage in sharing the Donate Life message to promote the importance of registering as an organ, eye and tissue donor.
Employees were also invited to join the Donate Life flag raising ceremony. During the ceremony, organ, eye and tissue donor information was presented. Individuals are encouraged to talk with family members and friends about registering as a donor. One organ donor can save up to eight lives and a tissue donor can improve the lives of more than 100 others.
Organ, eye and tissue donor educational information has been set up in the lobby. These materials will remain in the lobby all month long.
To sign up, visit Registerme.org/campaign/TitusvilleAreaHospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.