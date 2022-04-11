If you ask musicians, there is something special about playing in a band. Unlike when playing solo, the spotlight isn’t just on you.
“When a band is in sync and hits a note together perfectly, you get the chills,” said Emily Wig.
When Gregory Rock, of Rocsato Conservatory of Music, first announced the creation of a community band, and held the first rehearsal, Wig was the only musician who showed up. The band has grown since, and now features more than 16 musicians of all ages and skill levels.
“When you look at Titusville, it is a typical turn of the century town with the gazebo downtown and everything,” said Rock, who is the music director and conductor. “Back in the day all of these small towns had community bands, but things changed.”
When Rock and his wife Amy moved to Titusville to open their music conservatory, bringing a community band back to town was one of their main priorities. They have been trying to connect the musical people in town, and bring the musically-inclined in town together.
Rock said that typically, nine out of ten people have experience playing an instrument. “We knew that the musicians were out there,” he said. “We knew that if we built it first, they would come.”
While Rock was right, it took a little time, and a lot of word of mouth, to get the musicians to come together. When the band had their first rehearsal in October of 2021, only one musician showed up to play, Emily Wig, who is now the band’s secretary and communications expert.
If you ask members of the band who make up the musicians, they will tell you there are two groups, adults and students. The students are looking for more opportunities to play, the adults are looking for any opportunity to play.
Wig has been playing musical instruments since she was in fourth grade. Her main instruments are the piccolo and flute. Wig has a love of music, and was a music major in college. Then she went to law school, and the music stopped. “I didn’t really have anywhere to play when I moved here to Titusville,” she said.
When she heard that a community band was forming in Titusville, that was something she knew she had to be a part of. The last time she played in a band was in 2015, when she was in college.
Joining the band helped her fill a gap that she was missing. “Part of what I was missing was performing, and playing with a band. When you play in a band it isn’t just on you,” she said. “It is immersive. It requires a different set of skills.”
When Wig first showed up, she was the only musician who answered the call. Instead of playing solo, Wig and Rock sat down, and game planned how they could grow this thing. By the second rehearsal a month later, they were up to six musicians.
Two of the musicians who answered the call were Bill and Ben Thompson, both who play the trumpet. Bill and Ben are on the low and high end of the age brackets, Bill is 77, and his son, Ben is 14.
Ben is a homeschool student who goes to Titusville Middle School to take part in the band and marching band. When he heard about the community band from his band teacher, he told his dad, and the two went to go play together. The band includes three father-son duos.
“I like playing with my son,” said Bill. “I really get a kick out of it, and enjoy being in a band that includes kids.”
However, if you ask the two who the better trumpet player is, that is when the arguing starts.
“He is the better player, his fingers are faster,” said Bill.
“I’m not sure about that,” said Ben. “He knows more of the music theory.”
While Bill was ready from the get go, it took Ben some getting used to.
“When I first started I was a little scared at first.The music we are given is harder than what we get in the middle school,” he said. “But I’ve gotten used to it now.” When asked if it has made him a better musician, he said “it definitely has.”
Bill said that with arts and music programs being cut from schools all across the area, it is nice to see another musical outlet open for area kids.
“Playing an instrument requires dedication. It is something you can do for the rest of your life” said Bill.
As the band has grown, so have the students that participate. Ben is in eighth grade, and just recently, with the encouragement of him and other friends in the community band, a seventh-grader he plays with in school bands came out to play.
Part of the reason that students have really become involved is that the music teachers and band directors at the elementary, middle and high school have all become involved. The teachers are there for their students, but also for themselves, as they all play instruments in the band.
Stephanie Cicero is the elementary music teacher for Titusville, and a percussionist for the community band. She taught most of the kids in the band when they were in fifth grade.
When asked about playing with some of her former students, Cicero said it has been a blast.
“It is a lot of fun, and a good learning experience for them,” she said. “It is nice being able to share more with them. They can learn different skills in that setting.
However, when the rehearsal starts, the teachers get to be musicians too. Cicero said it can be hard to teach students about instruments all day, and not be able to play.
“It gives us an opportunity to play,” she said. “As music teachers we don’t get time to play our main instruments.”
Another way the band has grown is when people get the opportunity to see them play. The band had their first performance freezing their instruments off at last year’s Santa Claus Parade.
Rock said he wants the band to be a staple at community parades and events, and be something that the community takes pride in.
After all, this is their band. “This is not the Rocsato band, this is the Queen City Community Band. I want the city to own it,” said Rock. “The goal is for this to be an asset of the community, a tool to promote tourism and the creativity of the town.”
The band has performances coming up in June, where they hope to show off what they have become. Their next performance is at the Titusville Renaissance opening of the trails on June 4.
They will then be playing at the Oil Creek and Titusville Railroad World War II re-enactment on June 25.
For anyone who wants to get involved, the band practices on the first and third Thursday of the month. The next practice session will be on Wednesday, April 20, starting at 7 p.m. Rock can be reached by phone at the conservatory at (540) 493-3827.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
