In an effort to combat illegal narcotics in and around the City of Titusville, the Titusville Police
Department is taking a more aggressive approach in the battle against drugs and removing them from the streets of Titusville, according to a police report issued this week.
Four recent incidents resulted in individuals being imprisoned.
On Aug. 5, along the 600 block of North Third Street, Titusville Police encountered Janelle
Sammons sitting in a vehicle. Titusville Police observed several pieces of drug paraphernalia in plain view and seized the vehicle and applied for a search warrant.
Sammons, 28, of Titusville, was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was committed to the Crawford County Jail.
On Sept. 6, a search warrant was executed at 204 Brook Street, following an investigation of illegal manufacturing of narcotics. During the execution of the warrant, an illegal manufacturing operation was seized.
Daniel Hawk, 60, of Titusville, was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hawk was committed to the Crawford County Jail.
On Sept. 11, Titusville Police performed a traffic stop on the 100 block of South Martin Street.
During a search of the vehicle, officers located methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms.
Brian Almgren, 60, of Erie, was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy - possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to the Crawford County Jail.
Kevin Pisano, 22, of Erie, was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy - possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to the Crawford County Jail.
On Sept. 13 along the 600 block of West Central Avenue, Titusville Police conducted a vehicle search and discovered methamphetamine, marijuana and several pieces of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremey Blake, 41, of Titusville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance - marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Titusville Police Officers are committed to this effort and working hard to keep the citizens and City safe.
