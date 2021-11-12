MEADVILLE — Titusville voters went to the YMCA last Tuesday to cast their ballots. Up for grabs were four seats on City Council, and four seats on the Titusville Area School District School Board.
As of Wednesday, 739 ballots have been tallied, which is a 24.7% voter turnout. The reason that the results have taken more than a week to come back is the abundance of write-in candidates vying for City positions.
With her name on the ballot, unofficial results point to councilwoman Sara Jones returning to council for a four-year term. Of the 739 votes cast in the city, Jones received 385.
The next highest vote-getter for a four-year term was Chad Covell, who received 280 votes. Others who received significant votes for the four-year term were Jason Drake with 32 votes, Bill McCrillis with 26 and William McCrillis with nine. Sam Logsdon received nine votes and Chad Covel received seven. James Elliot received six votes. There were 43 names written in for the two four-year terms.
There were two two-year term City Council seats up for grabs with no names on the ballots. A host of candidates ran write-in campaigns, and signs for the candidates could be found all around the City.
Jason Drake received the most votes for the two-year term with 255 votes. Drake was followed by Sam Logsdon, who received 114 votes. The next highest vote-getters were Bill McCrillis with 41 votes, William McCrillis with 33 votes, Chad Covell with 34 votes and James Elliott with 26 votes.
1,327 votes were cast to decide the next four members on the Titusville School District Board of School Directors. With four names on the ballot, there were just 67 write-in votes to adjudicate.
Leading all voters was Kevin O’Neill, who received 986 votes. O’Neill was followed by Jeffrey Thomas with 878 votes, James Come with 862 votes and Monica Chatham with 845 votes.
The Crawfors County Commissioners explained that the process is a long one, and that they are seeking accuracy over speed.
“We are more concerned with being accurate than we are being quick,” said Commissioner Christopher Soff, who is also the chairman of the election board.
With the votes adjudicated, the next step in the process, after the unofficial results are certified, will be to notify the winners. The winners have the choice to either accept or reject the position they received the most votes for.
If a candidate were to reject a position, it does not go to the next highest vote-getter. If one of the candidates who received the most votes for City Council were to reject the position, after the new members are sworn in, council would have 30 days to select someone to fill the seat.
The Herald was present at the courthouse for the adjudicating process earlier in the day on Wednesday. At the time, the commissioners were not sure whether the unofficial results would be in at the end of the day. They were able to finish, but Commissioner Eric Henry did say that there are still some mail-in ballots that need to be counted.
Soff explained that just in the precinct Titusville 1-2, there were only 68 ballots cast, but 182 write-ins that they had to verify. It took the commissioners close to an hour to finish that precinct alone.
Titusville’s 2-2 precinct had 116 ballots and 318 write-ins. “You see the name for the write-in and if it’s not on the list for the position we have to add it to the list,” said Soff, desribing a process that can take some time. Soff said that if every candidate in the county was on the ballot, they would have had results returned on election night.
There were also some voters who, according to Soff, purposefully tried to slow down the system. There were some ballots where the same name was written in the maximum amount of times. On one particular ballot that was 15 write-ins that the commissioners had to adjudicate.
Mickey Mouse will not be getting a seat on Titusville’s City Council but the appearance of his name and others like it have meant that real results have been delayed.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
