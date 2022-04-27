OIL CREEK TOWNSHIP — Following a crash on Route 408 near Hydetown on Monday morning, 25 Titusville area students and their bus driver were taken to hospitals for evaluation.
Minor to no injuries were reported at the scene for the students, while the driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
According to a police report from Corry-based Pennsylvania State Police, a 2013 Bluebird International school bus crashed at 7:29 a.m. The crash occurred when the bus was traveling east on State Highway 408, west of Patterson Road, while traveling down a hill.
The driver of the bus left the right side of the roadway, driving into a deep berm. The driver steered out of the berm, causing her to lose control of the bus.
The bus then traveled across both lanes of traffic before striking an embankment and a small tree off the west side of the highway. The bus suffered disabling damage, and was towed from the scene by Shambaugh Towing.
All 25 students riding in the bus were transported to local hospitals via ambulance to be evaluated. The driver was transported to Titusville Area Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Titusville Area School District Superintendent Stephanie Keebler told The Herald via email that the district was made aware of the incident at 7:35 a.m. Keebler said that a school nurse and social worker went to the scene to help “assess students medical and mental health needs.”
The district notified the parents of the students on the bus, and reunited them with their students. Speaking about the incident, Keebler said “Safety is the top priority for our students and staff of the Titusville Area School District.” She also said how grateful the district is “for the support of the first responders who assisted at the scene.”
