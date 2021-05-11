The Herald
On May 18, voters around the country will cast their ballots in the 2021 Primary Election.
Unlike last year, where national and state contests were on the ballot, this time around for Titusville area voters many of the races are for local and city positions.
For Titusville’s City Council, there are four open positions that must be decided upon. While there are four open positions, voters will notice a singular candidate is on the ballot for Democrats, while Republican ballots will be blank.
As council has had turnover since the past election, two candidates must be selected to finish out two-year terms, while another two candidates must be selected for full four-year terms.
The only name on the ballot for council is Democrat Sara Jones. Jones was appointed to council in July of 2020 after the resignation of Roger Gordon. Jones is a teacher at Titusville High School. She is running for a four-year term.
While Jones will only be on the ballot for registered Democrats, according to Mayor Jon Crouch, Republicans can write her in on their ballot if they feel they want her to continue in her current position. For registered Republicans, voting in the city council election will require writing in candidates.
There are two current members on council who have expressed interest in continuing on council, Deputy Mayor Bill McCrillis and councilman CJ Kirvan.
McCrillis was appointed to city council in March of 2020 following the resignation of Don Frazier. McCrillis, who is retired, has been involved with the local VFW, at one point as president.
Kirvan was also appointed to council. He filled the position left vacant by Jay Witoski. Kirvan owns multiple businesses in the area including Oil Creek Plastics, Poppy’s Place Equipment and Storage Rental and The Barking Lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.