At the age of 12, Titusville’s Olivia Clinton is used to the bright lights.
When she was seven years old, she attended her first acting camp. Ever since then Clinton has been appearing on stages all across northwestern Pennsylvania like the Academy Theater in Meadville, Titusville Summer Theater and the Erie Playhouse.
Clinton is back with the Erie Playhouse to play Susan Waverly in the production of Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas.”
When Clinton grows up, she wants to be an actress. While acting in plays is good for now, she wants to see herself with roles on television, capturing the attention of the nation.
Born in Missouri, Clinton moved to Titusville in 2016, at the age of six. It was her next year in the region, at the age of seven, when she went to her fist acting camp, and got hooked.
“She really enjoyed it and was eager to try out roles in other plays,” said Olivia’s mother, Lindsey.
Olivia’s acting career really got started when she got her first role in the Academy Theater’s “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Since then, she has played July in “Annie” at the Academy Theater, Young Fiona in “Shrek” at Titusville Summer Theater, and Baby June in “Gypsy” at the Academy.
Her big break came in 2019 when she was cast as Matilda in Erie Playhouse’s “Matilda the Musical.”
Speaking to her daughter’s leading role as Matilda, Lindsey said that the entire family was very excited, but it was definitely “a lot of work.”
Lindsey said that it can be surreal seeing her daughter on the stage. No one in the family besides Olivia acts, so all of this is very new for the Clinton family.
“I’m proud of her being so brave and going up on the stage in front of so many people,” said Lindsey.
For Olivia, she likes staying busy, and acting gives her the chance to play different characters and become different people.
“I like how I get to play so many different characters and experiment with how I play them,” said Olivia.
One of her favorite characters that she got the chance to play was Matilda. Olivia said that Matilda was “a sweet girl who believes in herself and stands up for herself and others,” something that Olivia tries to emulate in real life.
Speaking about her newest character, Susan Waverly, Olivia said she is “loveable and outgoing, and a little bossy and sassy.”
Olivia has now played both minor characters and leading roles, and said that every role is different. The minor characters don’t get to do as much singing and dancing, which is Olivia’s favorite.
Unlike other shows she has been in, when it comes to the White Christmas cast, Olivia is the only kid in the cast.
“I’m the only kid in the whole entire show,” she said.
Being the only kid is definitely different, but she said that the adult cast members have been helpful, friendly and supportive.
“Everyone is really nice to me,” said Olivia. “It is fun getting to talk with all the older people.”
She said that when it comes to acting, spending so much time around the same people can make everyone feel close. For someone who relies a lot on her parents, the cast can also become a support system away from the home. “It’s like a big family,” she said.
Living in Titusville and traveling to rehearse and act in Erie and Meadville has caused some changes in the family schedule.
Olivia told The Herald that she normally has an 8:30 p.m. bed time. On the nights she has to go to Erie, she doesn’t get home until 11 or 12. “I can be really tired the next day,” she said.
A part of White Christmas that Olivia is looking forward to, apart from the singing and dancing, are the outfits. When speaking about what the audience can expect when coming to the show, Olivia mentioned outfits. She has nine outfits for White Christmas, and has eight “quick changes.”
When she has to quick change, there are two people that help her. It takes on average 30 seconds to get into the next outfit. “It’s really stressful,” Olivia said.
Part of what helps with the stress is that the adult actors look to help mentor Olivia. Olivia mentioned that Claire Dearmitt, who plays Betty Haynes, has been someone that she has looked up to during the rehearsing.
“She really helps me with everything with the show, costumes, makeup, and the behind-the-scenes stuff like quick changes,” said Olivia.
Dearmitt is not the only person that Olivia wanted to thank. Speaking about her parents, the young actress said, “they are amazing, loving, kind and helpful.”
Sometimes when she is acting, depending on where they are having her look, Olivia will see her parents in the audience cheering her on. “It makes me feel good that they are here supporting me,” she said.
Besides acting, Olivia likes to swim and play basketball. No matter what it is, Lindsey said that Olivia loves being busy. “She likes to try everything and be involved,” said Lindsey.
For those who come out to the show, which runs until Dec. 19, Olivia said that they can expect a great show. “You can expect drama, songs, outfits and tap dancing,” she said. “It’s gonna be fun.”
For more information on the Erie Playhouse and their shows, and for information about White Christmas, visit EriePlayHouse.org
