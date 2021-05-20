By Lorri Drumm
Herald Managing Editor
With 100% of Titusville precincts reporting Tuesday’s Primary Election unofficial results, the future members of Titusville City Council are still unknown.
Just one current council member’s name was on the ballot — Sara Jones. Jones is seeking to continue her time on council with a four-year seat.
As of press deadline, Jones had 110 votes on the Democratic ticket. There were 43 write-in votes on the Democratic side for a four-year seat.
On the Republican ballot, with no names to choose from, there were 233 write-ins for four-year terms and 184 for two-year terms.
The three other council members whose terms expire expressed interest in being written-in. Dave Shambaugh sought a four-year seat. Bill McCrillis and CJ Kirvan sought to remain on council with two-year terms.
Titusville First Ward, First District Majority Inspector Sheryl Sharp-Stover said the “City Council positions were the main interest” at the precinct.”
Kathy Licht, judge of elections for the Second ward, Second District said, “It’s a slow election. There’s not many names on the ballot.We usually see 22%, I’ll be surprised if we hit 18%”
The Crawford County Board of Elections and the Election and Voter Services Office started pre-canvassing absentee and mail-in ballots on Tuesday. Canvassing of absentee, mail-in and precinct-voted ballots took place from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Canvassing of all ballots will continue, if needed, daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tabulating will begin on Friday, May 21 at 9 a.m. and will continue, as needed, daily from 9 to 4 until completed.
A candidate, the candidate’s attorney in fact and the candidate’s watchers will be permitted to view the pre-canvassing and canvassing. Current CDC guidelines, including social distancing and wearing of masks, will be followed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.