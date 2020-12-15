Those who use the Crawford Area Transport Association (CATA) might have noticed some new bus shelters to huddle under in both Titusville and Meadville.
As the temperature has dropped, CATA used money from a Capital Funding bus shelter grant to place these shelters along their more popular routes.
The two new Titusville bus shelters cost CATA $12,000. The costs include acquisition, shipping and placement.
CATA runs two bus routes in Titusville. Both shelters are for stops on the Blue Route.
Titusville’s new bus shelters, located on North Franklin Street and Central Avenue near Central Towers, will serve area commuters who wish to stay out of the cold.
According to CATA General Manager Tim Geibel, the shelters will allow CATA to offer “a more professional-looking service.”
The impacts of the shelters go far beyond aesthetics. When CATA went to place the shelters, they asked those that really matter. “We talked to our passengers and our drivers,” Geibel said when asked about the selection of shelter locations.
In addition to driver and passenger input, CATA tried to pick “priority locations” while also choosing spots that were structurally conducive. So far, Geibel said that the response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.
There are plans for additional shelters to be placed in the area. CATA will review locations for additional shelters in the spring of 2021. The association will continue to select locations where riders are frequently waiting “in the elements.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
