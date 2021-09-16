TOWNVILLE—Pennsylvania has been in the process of losing its volunteer spirit.
Pennsylvania was the first state to have volunteer emergency personnel, but in recent years the numbers have dwindeled. According to the Pennsylvania Fire and Emergency Services Institute, in the 1970s there used to be more than 300,000 volunteer firefighters in the state. That number dropped to 38,000 in 2018.
As these services, both volunteer fire and ambulance, are critical to the state, and county, the Crawford County Commissioners teamed up to try and revitalize volunteerism for emergency services and sponsored 30 spots for free EMT classes throughout the state.
The commissioners are using American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for 15 individuals to be have EMT training at the Townville Volunteer Fire Department.
The program is a hybrid model. It allows those who participate to do much of the coursework online and come to the station on a couple of weekends.
Usually, according to Shane Taylor, Ambulance Chief for the Townville Ambulance Service, these classes are hard to fill.
The last time an EMT class was offered at the station, they had 13 participants, just one above the minimum threshold to teach the class. It took weeks and months to fill the class and it really came down to the wire.
This year’s class, which will take place beginning Oct. 25 running through Jan. 31, is already filled up. The department only took signups for a week.
“We haven’t seen signups of this magnitude before,” said Taylor. The interest before had been so low, that locally EMT classes had not really been offered, you would have to travel to a bigger city.
When asked why signups had come so easily this year, Taylor said, “The offer from the commissioners definitely helped.”
Back when Taylor was first certified, in 2007, it cost him around $125. Now, he said classes can cost a minimum of $600 and that does not cover the tests you also have to pay for.
Another factor is the hybrid classes. Taylor said that an in-person class requires weekly visits to the station to complete coursework, weekly visits that take place months at a time. This hybrid class, offered with the help of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, only requires three visits, all on weekends.
The push for more emergency personnel is one that is timely. In recent years both the Cambridge Springs and Cochranton ambulances have closed their doors, meaning four less ambulances in the county.
“Honestly, for the past 10 years we have been bleeding emergency personnel,” said Taylor.
A large portion of Townville’s emergency calls are best handled by EMS and not from the fire department. In a perfect world, Taylor would like to have 8-12 volunteers trained as EMTs, the reality is that currently there are just four.
For the volunteers they have, it can be stressful having so much responsibility. The EMT trained volunteers are apprehensive about going out of town to spend time with family, even just having a nice dinner.
They average 250-300 calls a year, and that can add up. “I would like to even out the workload,” said Taylor.
While staffing is not the only aspect of having ambulances, Taylor said it is a start, and as long as the county is “for it,” he said the Townville VFD and Ambulance Service are willing to help teaching.
Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry said that the County is more than willing to continue facilitating these opportunities. The commissioners have already authorized the reimbursement of another 15 spots in western Crawford County.
Henry said that the money is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act with money approved for public health. The goal is to get more trained personnel on the street who can help and have expertise and training.
The county is responding to a change in how residents live. He said that in general “people aren’t volunteering” whether it be for churches, service organizations or volunteer fire and ambulance. Some of that, Henry said, is the change in how people work their jobs, taking on two or three jobs to support a family. After all that time on the clock, there isn’t much left for volunteering.
However, the County is committed to supporting volunteerism “as long as they can,” according to Henry.
Not only is the history aspect of volunteerism important, but also the financials.
“Volunteer fire and ambulance services save taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars a year,” said Henry, “If we had to pay for fire and EMS coverage, it would be in the millions.”
