By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
When you drive along State Route 8, or through the Titusville streets, smart drivers try to avoid one common nuisance — potholes.
The feeling of taking your car or truck over the bump causes you to hope that nothing happens to your tires, shocks and that nothing comes loose.
Now take that experience, and put in on a runway.
The Titusville Airport recently finished a $1.2 million resurfacing project at the airport, eliminating cracks and holes in the runway that scared local pilots.
“Pilots said they were worried they’d lose a wheel,” said City Manager Neil Fratus.
The Titusville Airport is now open for pilots to take off and land at the facility, after being closed for two weeks while crews poured more than 13 inches of concrete across the 4902-foot-long runway. The project has been in the works for the past two years.
According to Mayor Jon Crouch, previous city administrations had budgeted $700,000 for the study and fixing of the large cracks in the runway.
Through an Airport Improvement Grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, the City was looking at contributing 5% of the project, around $50,000, while the FAA covered the rest of the cost.
However, the current city administration was able to work with the FAA, and with a COVID-19 waiver, will not pay a penny for the work.
Crouch, who retired from the FAA, knows his way around an airport. Speaking to the process of maintaining the airport, Crouch said, “The previous Airport Authority, with Jim Kuhn as president, had the “runway rebuild” on their 12-year plan, but were unable to secure the local share from the City,” he said.
However, according to Crouch, when the new administration came in, they made the airport a priority.
“When a new council took over in January 2020, there was a runway study and repair grant in the beginning stages,” said Crouch, “Together, our City Manager Neil Fratus, Jim Kuhn and myself were able to work with the Pennsylvania Bureau of Aviation (BOA) to have the project include a complete overlay of the runway with new markings.”
During the ribbon cutting, former Titusville physician Bill Fritz landed his plane, forcing the City officials to clear the runway.
Fritz was one of the first to land on the new surface. “It’s nothing but better,” said Fritz. As someone who has spent more than 35 years keeping planes at the airport, he has seen it grow from nothing.
“There was nothing here. Now it is a great place and great asset to the community,” he said.
While he has seen the airport expand, he has also seen plenty of mismanagement. Fritz said for years, the airport sat with seemingly no support from the City.
“There was a time where the City had no interest,” he said. “Now it seems there is a commitment to keep it tip-top.”
As someone who knows the value of aviation, especially in a modern society, Fritz hopes that the airport can lead Titusville into it’s future.
“For a place like this that is a tourist attraction, it would be great to fly in, stay in a caboose, eat at a restaurant downtown and then fly back,” said Fritz. To simplify his own words, he said, “This airport is a place for the present and a place for the future.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
