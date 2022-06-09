Titusville City Council received its 2021 audit and approved special events that include Relay for Life and the return of the Hillbilly Flyin at the airport. The city did receive some comments from the auditors, but there were no new findings. The auditors said their list of findings was shorter than last year.
According to Maher Duessel, the city’s auditors, this year’s audit packet was thicker than in year’s past. The amount of material they provided had nothing to do with the city, but a change in the auditing standards that are required of them.
In attendance at Tuesday’s meeting were Sara M. Reed, a manager at Maher Duessel, and Michelle L. Bryan, a partner at Maher Duessel. The two took to the podium where they went over the 2021 audit report at a “high level.”
While they did talk about the comments, or issues that were in the report, they did say that there were no new findings in this year’s report. All the findings were matters that had not yet been addressed by the city, or what City Finance Director Heather Plowman called “stragglers.”
The auditors did say that a number of findings from the previous year had been addressed by the city. “Every item has been addressed, resolved or is in the works,” said Plowman.
The two main findings on the audit report were for internal control over financial reporting, and a lack of information on fixed assets. For the internal control over financial reporting, the auditors said this is a very common finding, something that is seen often.
When the city puts together financials, they have to make adjustments. Plowman gave an example of payment received in January that is actually funds from December. The city must make an entry to note about that change.
Unfortunately, as Plowman said, the city does not make every single entry, and the auditors then have to make that note for them.
“We are trying to get toward making all the entries ourself, and are attempting to do as many of those as we can,” she said.
When the auditors have to make the entries, that is an outside party, and therefore the finding is about internal control.
When it comes to fixed assets, this is a problem the city has known about for years. Every item over $1,500 owned by the city has to be included in some sort of data base. The city for years did not maintain such a database.
In recent years, the city has been making note of all new purchases, but to not have a finding all items and holdings of the city have to be included. Plowman said that she is working on fixing this issue for next year, and that most of her summer will be spent compiling lists and identifying the city’s fixed assets.
Other findings included segregation of duties and information technology and data security. The city tried to address the segregation of duties last year with the hiring of a deputy treasurer. The city had hired someone to fill the role, but that person found a new position shortly after, and the city has been looking to hire someone to fill the role since.
The city also hired an IT services and support company, TechWorx, this past year to address their information technology and data security deficiencies.
Plowman said that the city government understands the findings presented at Tuesday’s meeting, and the fixes for these findings are already in the works.
Council approved two special events, the Hillbilly Flyin and the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life drive thru luminaria. Two organizers of the Hillbilly Flyin were in attendance at the meeting to talk about their event. The event, that takes place at the airport from Aug. 14-21, sees dozens of pilots of power parasails take to the skies around town.
Last year was the first time the event was held in Titusville, and saw 50-60 pilots take part. The organizers wanted to see how the pilots liked flying in Titusville, and they said the pilots “loved it.” The flyers are hoping that Titusville will become the permanent home for the event.
This year’s event will see more than 100 pilots come to town for the week. Council approved the event contingent that they get proper insurance. During the week they are at the airport, there will be music and food on certain nights, and a car cruise-in.
The organizers are looking to get the community involved with the event this year. The public can go to the airport to watch the flyers, and even go up in the air for a fee.
Normal airport operations will not be impacted by the event.
The luminaria also was approved, and will take place at Burgess Park on Aug. 20, from 7-10 p.m. The event will see drivers go around the Burgess Park loop where small paper lanterns will be lit to honor and celebrate those who have battled cancer. The event will also include the recognition of survivors. For more information on the event, or to get a light, call (814) 589-1434.
In other business, during the manager’s report, City Manager Neil Fratus gave updates on several city projects, and talked about others that the city is looking into.
Work for the Diamond Street green space is now open for bid. The city hopes to receive bids back and open them on July 1. The goal is to have construction started by the end of July.
The city also met with members of the Titusville Redevelopment Agencies and an area business owner about potentially installing pickle ball courts at the Ed Myer Complex.
The city is looking to form a group to get donations, and is looking at grant funding to pay for the project. Fratus said that the city could host tournaments for pickle ball at the complex moving forward, and that it would be a nice way to utilize the disheveled tennis courts that are currently there.
