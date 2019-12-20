Piano & Pipes to fill the air at Presbyterian church

From gentle hymns to thunderous orchestral pieces, crooning ballads to rock anthems, many have found their inspiration in the events of the season.
Piano and Pipes, a free concert hosted by the First Presbyterian Church of Titusville, will showcase a few of these Christmas classics.
The full title of the show, Piano and Pipes: A Titusville Christmas Concert, is offered as an evening of entertainment which will feature the musical talents of local artists George Wilbur, Nathaniel Licht, Joe Thompson, Anna Lehnortt, Melanie LaLone, Benjamin Snyder and Flynn Kirvan.
Some will present piano pieces while others will showcase their vocal “pipes.” However, the pipes Licht is most excited about belong to the church’s custom built Schantz pipe organ.
“This magnificent instrument is a true blessing to this church and our community,” Licht said. “It houses over 2,400 pipes across 33 ranks, making it one of the largest instruments of its kind in the Oil Region, second only to the magnificent Schlicker organ housed at First Presbyterian in Meadville. It is considered a ‘straight organ,’ meaning that for every sound there is a rank of pipes. The largest pipe in the instrument is 32 feet, while the smallest is less than two inches.”
Licht believes that this organ is a “wonderful beast of an instrument” which people usually associate with sacred music because, due to their size, they are commonly only found in church buildings.
Licht plans to showcase some secular pieces demonstrating just what the instrument is capable of outside of traditional church music.
The show should last roughly an hour and 20 minutes, and those attending will experience a variety of songs, from Christmas classics to more modern interpretations of the holiday season.
“Think of this show as one of the Christmastime specials from the golden age of television,” Licht said. “Expect this to be family friendly, positive community entertainment with a morally sound focus. Churches are called to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, give drink to the thirsty and so much more. However, I believe they’re also called to cultivate and support God-given gifts, such as art and music. I’m hoping that these concerts can do just that — cultivate this talent among Oil Region artists and allow them an avenue to use their talents to uplift and encourage in a positive manner.”
The concert will take place at the First Presbyterian Church of Titusville, 216 North Franklin Street, at 7 p.m. on Sunday. It is free to the public. The church will also offer a Christmas Eve service on Tuesday, at 7 p.m., which will feature a brass quintet.
