When you’re a little kid and your dad not only lets you throw rocks, but encourages you to do so with purpose — your last name might be Ohmer. Heck, he even will take you around looking for even better rocks to throw.
And all that encouragement can lead to greatness in the obscure, but growing sport of stone skipping.
This past weekend, two Titusville youngsters stepped to the edge of French Creek where it meets the Allegheny River in Franklin and catapulted their way into the pro ranks of the national stone skipping world.
Brothers Luke, 11 and David Ohmer, 13 both tossed stones that skipped over 30 times in the youth division of the Rock in River Festival, the Pennsylvania championship and one of the top four competitions in the United States.
Their tosses qualified them to compete in the pro division Saturday with their dad and, actually, they are now considered pros in the eyes of stone skippers everywhere.
Their dad, Dave Ohmer, is a four-time Pennsylvania Champion and considered one of the top skippers in the country. One of his best friends is Guinness Book of World Record holder Kurt Steiner. Luke and David have grown up hunting for and throwing some of the best skipping stones you can find.
Prior to the finals Saturday in Riverfront Park in Franklin, the kids were relaxing with their dad, flat stones lying on the beach towels all around them. Luke had already tossed a 39 earlier to win the youth division while his older brother tossed one better winning the amateur division.
They each had a stack of six stones in hand that they would throw in the finals.
“Who is the better skipper,” they were asked. “He is,” Luke said, immediately admitting his older brother is better. David, just laid back pointing at his chest while nodding his head in agreement.
A few moments later, when the competition got started, he went out and proved it.
Young David even bested his dad on this day. His toss of 44 skips in the pro division was enough to win third place over all.
“I’m not bitter, I’m not angry,” the elder Ohmer said jokingly while gritting his teeth when he walked over to congratulate his son with a hug.
“I have a photo from when I first won this tournament and he is there as a toddler,” he said, emphasizing how his sons have grown up around the sport he loves.
“It’s awesome, I’m really surprised,” the younger David said as he held his first place amateur division and third place overall plaques after the awards ceremony.
Ahead of Ohmer was Oil City’s Aaron McCracken who has been battling leukemia for over a year. McCracken’s unexpected throw of 46 skips would’ve been the highest total in Rock in River Festival history if it wasn’t for a toss by Tidioutes’ Andy Severns a few moments later. Severns unleashed a throw that skipped a record 53 times. The prior festival record was 45 by the senior Ohmer just last year.
For perspective, breaking 50 isn’t a common occurrence. The senior Ohmer hit the 50 mark in 2020, but the official competition was canceled due to COVID. At one time, not too many years ago, the Guinness record was 51 held by a Franklin man, the late Russ Byars.
Byars’ rock as well as another that skipped 65 times also sit at the bottom of the river near Riverfront Park. Both held the Guinness record at one time, but were not tossed in this competition.
The world record is an astonishing 88 skips thrown out in the Allegheny National Forest by Kurt Steiner, who was also at this years competition nursing a shoulder after rotary cuff surgery earlier in the year.
Hundreds of people gathered in Riverfront Park for the festival that included many activities for the kids, food vendors, music and, of course, adding more stones to the river.
Festival organizer Ronnie Beith said it was “a perfect day, a little warm, but perfect.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.