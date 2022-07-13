Once again in the streets of Pithole City coopers made barrels, spinners spun string on their wheels, blacksmiths heated up their forges and lumberjacks split logs.
To celebrate the historic boomtown, and to raise money for the sign replacement project, vendors and crafters of the era, Civil War reenactors and volunteers in period clothing had the city come to life this past Saturday. The events were a part of the Wildcatter Day festivities, where those who attended were able to interact with living history.
The Historic Pithole City site was closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That was almost a year longer than the actual oil boomtown was a thriving metropolis.
While Drake Well Museum and Park had a lantern tour event last October, Wildcatter Day, according to Art Jennings, Friends of Drake Well board member and Pithole committee chairperson, “It is the first major event we have had here since the site opened back up in June.”
“It was great to see people back at Pithole,” he said.
To celebrate what happened in the boomtown, which grew to a population of 20,000 in one year, the Drake Well Museum and Park and Friends of Drake Well held their Wildcatter Day. According to Museum Educator Sarah Goodman, “What we try to do for our Wildcatter Day is celebrate the founding and starting of Pithole.”
]She said the museum tried to pick vendors and crafters that would have been around when the streets of Pithole were bustling.
“There would have been coopers making barrels, women in the houses spinning and weaving, and lumberjacks would have been in the woods,” she said.
A big part of the day was providing the public with visual representations so that they are able to learn about Pithole’s history. There were guided tours showing the diorama and Pithole’s sites, a fashion show with period dress and plenty of volunteers in costume walking around.
“People are visual learners, they learn things by example. You can read about Pithole and Drake Well, but when you see it acted out it is more memorable,” said Goodman. “When kids come and hear from a woman in a big dress they remember. If that same person was wearing jeans and a Drake Well polo, they wouldn’t remember as well,” she said.
One of those dressed in period clothing educating guests was April Cox. Cox, an alpaca farmer and spinner, was at Wildcatter Day with a special piece of equipment, her late 1800s Dutch flax wheel. She said that while her model is more than 100 years old, the more modern wheels haven’t changed that much. They all still need a person’s foot to control the pedal, which controls the wheel, which controls the drive.
“You have to keep the rhythm,” she said. “You have to balance the speed and tension with the rhythm of the wheel, and only you can figure out how to do that just right.” She gave the entire presentation while keeping her wheel moving at a consistent rhythm.
Another booth was manned by a familiar face if you have frequented Drake Well Museum and Park, Bill Stumpf. Stumpf was giving information about cooperage to those that would listen.
He explained how white oak was the perfect wood for buckets, because they don’t have any taste to them. He also explained why oil barrels were made with a bilge, or a curve, so that when they were full of oil, at a weight of 300 pounds, they could still be steered by a single man.
With people back at the Pithole site, it shed a light on what the site needs to continue being a place for the public to learn. The proceeds of the festivities went toward the Pithole Signage Replacement Project.
According to Jennings, the 40 signs around the streets of the boomtown are “at a point where something needs to be done.” The Friends of Drake Well wants to replace the old signs with ones that are fiberglass and weatherproof, on powder coated steel signs. This is what is used for most parks, said Jennings.
He feels that the signs are important because after the boomtown busted, all the buildings and businesses were demolished, the materials going to the next boomtown.
“The signs are a matter of trying to understand what happened here. There were over 400 businesses in Pithole,” he said. “People need to know that next to Murphy’s Theater, where Shakespeare plays would be put on, there would be gambling and brothels,” he said. “Every element of society would be here, and it is fantastic to see when people suddenly grasp the history that took place here.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
