The summer season is full of high temperatures, when just walking from your front door to the car can lead to some sweat on the brow. While there are many ways to cool off, who doesn’t love going down to the pool, or creek, and going for a swim.
With kids going to the pool for some fun in the sun, the Titusville Area Hospital set up a water safety and basic child CPR booth to teach parents what to do if disaster strikes. The program was offered in Scheide Park on Monday evening.
The hospital had training dummies of infants, children and adults at the booth, with Tanya Ochalek, a registered nurse and education director for TAH, and fellow nurse Evelyn Kerr, who is a registered nurse and critical care coordinator for the hospital, available to teach those who wanted some basic skills. The nurses were there to teach how to do compressions, and give basic lifesaving guidance in the case of an emergency.
“With people in the water so much now, anyone with kids or who has a pool or a hot tub should have this information,” said Tanya Ochalek, a registered nurse and education director for TAH. “Just some basic compressions can increase chances of survival.”
The nurses walked through the entire process for those who wished to learn. The first step, according to Kerr, is if you see a child go down, to pull them out and check for a pulse. If they are non-responsive, that is when the life saving needs to happen, and every minute counts.
“Make sure to shout for help and then start with basic CPR,” she said. With everyone now having cellphones, they said to make sure to call 911, put the phone on speaker, and then get to work.
The nurses did not teach full CPR, but how to property do compressions. They said that compressing the chest is a basic way to still pump blood and get oxygen to the brain and vital organs.
“Anybody can do compressions, and it can really help,” said Ochalek.
To do compressions, they said no matter the age of who you are helping, you need to find the nipple line. For kids and adults, you then get the palm of your hand and place it in the center, around the sternum. Once you have the right positioning, it is all about the two Rs — rhythm and recoil.
Kerr said that the two biggest mistakes people make when they do compressions is that they go too fast, and too shallow. The number she threw out was 100-120 compressions per minute, or to the tune of “Staying Alive.”
For depth, you want to really see the chest recoil back after a compression. She said if you pump too shallow, “there is not as much blood circulating.”
When it comes to infants, the rhythm and recoil still applies, but the hand positioning does change. Again going in the center of the nipple line, the nurses said to have the baby perpendicular to you, and to use just two fingers.
Using two fingers, you push down to get the blood pumping. They said another method is to have the baby face you with feet pointing towards you, and use both thumbs to pump. “Use whatever method is most effective for you,” said Kerr.
They also emphasized that compressions can be tough work. If an ambulance is still minutes away and compressions start to get tiring, “don’t be afraid to say that you are tired and need help,” said Ochalek.
No parent ever wants to think about the worst happening when they are around the water. No matter how vigilant you are, as Tori Oakes, a parent who received training on Monday, said, “Anything can happen.”
Oakes, who takes her two-year-old son to a family member’s swimming pool almost every day, wanted to make sure that she knew what to do if the unthinkable happened.
“I wanted to learn in case anything were to happen to him,” she said. “Not only for my kid but if any kid were to go under.”
To learn how to do compressions, CPR, First aid, or learn how to use an AED (defibrillator), contact the Titusville Area Hospital, and ask for the education department.
“You don’t know where you might be, in church or at the grocery store, when someone goes down,” said Ochalek. “And it is important to have someone who knows the basics, it can really increase their chances of survival.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.