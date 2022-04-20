The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce is ready to start their 2022 season. To end the past chamber year, and jumpstart the next, the chamber is holding its annual Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet. The banquet is the first event of the year for the chamber, and culminates with the selection of citizen of the year. “This is definitely the start of the year for the chamber, when we really get busy,” said Boo Maginnis, executive director. The banquet is this Thursday, April 21, at Cross Creek Resort.
In the past, the annual chamber banquet would be the jewel of chamber month. The chamber of commerce used to pack in multiple different events, including the banquet, volunteers luncheon, Free Enterprise event with the Rotary Club and the Women at Work event all in April. Maginnis said that eventually it just got to be too much. “We needed to spread that out. It was too many events in one month, and everyone agreed,” she said.
With so much going on at once, Maginnis said that the kickoff event, the banquet, never got the shine it deserved. The banquet is all about celebrating and recognizing excellence in the community. “We get together to celebrate the community, whether that is a community business or member of our community,” said Maginnis. “It is definitely focused on showcasing the area and our great chamber members.”
The way the chamber showcases the best that the community has to offer is with awards. To recognize chamber businesses, the chamber uses the event as a way to recognize those who have been in business in town. The chamber gives certificates for businesses making it to the critical one year mark, and gives certificates for anniversaries in five year increments. They also give out awards for businesses that have made significant expansions, or gone through remodeling. The chamber also gives out excellence awards that Maginnis said go to businesses who go “above and beyond.” In the past the United Way has won such an award for exceeding their fundraising goals, “that would be an excellence award to me,” said Maginnis.
The event culminates with the selection of the citizen of the year. Last year’s winners were Carl and Betty Meinstereifel. The award goes to a city resident who throughout their lives and careers have always worked to make Titusville a better place. Maginnis said this is her favorite part of the event because it highlights someone who deserves recognition. There is also the added bonus of the surprise “They don’t know they have won until their name is called,” said Maginnis.
The annual banquet used to be the main event for chamber month. Now, Maginnis said, it is used to launch the entire chamber calender. “We are busy in January planning for things, but things really get going in April,” she said. After the banquet, the chamber tries to get outside, holding events like the golf outing on June 22, the Red, White and Booze wine walk on July 8, and of course the annual Oil Festival, which will take place on Aug. 12 and 13. This year’s Oil Festival theme is Discovery of Oil, a Whale of a Celebration. “In the Spring and Summer everyone wants to get outside,” said Maginnis.
When the weather starts to turn, Maginnis and the other chamber officials start to get excited. Maginnis said that during the winter the chamber stays busy with their Christmas and holiday events, but there is nothing like their summer slate. “It is nice to see families participate, come together and have a lot of fun,” said Maginnis. “We are excited for our members and the community to enjoy our array of events coming up.”
