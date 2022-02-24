The Titusville Area School District Board of School Directors heard lots about dollars, cents and proposed state budgets at their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night.
Before they approved $17,000 for flood prevention at Carter Field, the board heard from Finance Director Shawn Sampson about how Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed budget could affect the district’s budget, and how that could impact district students.
Gov. Tom Wolf recently released his 2022-23 budget proposal. A large piece of the budget, and one of the most controversial, is more than a billion dollars in increased funding to Pennsylvania schools.
To put that large figure in perspective, Sampson broke down how the increased funding relates to the TASD bottom line.
There are three budget increases that could see increased funding come to Titusville schools. In his budget proposal, Wolf has allocated an additional $1.25 billion in basic education funding formula money, a $300 million increase in Level Up funding and a $200 million bump in special education funding.
If the budget were to be approved as is, which based on rhetoric from both Republicans and Democrats seems unlikely, TASD would see an additional $2.6 million in basic education funding and $229,000 in additional funding to special education.
While presenting this information to the board, Sampson did not want them to get their hopes up.
He said that this funding is “ a long ways away,” and said that the figures represent “a best case scenario.” He said that compared with previous budgets and proposals, Wolf’s current proposal is not even in the same ballpark.
“The proposal by the governor is extremely large,” said Sampson, who continued saying that while it was large, it is essential. “This is both needed and appreciated,” he said.
With the proposal now on the board, it is time for politicians to agree. Sampson said in the past school districts and school funding has often been a battleground, and that the districts have almost been held hostage.
The district needs to have their budget mostly figured out by June, but with back and forth in the state legislature, the final funding numbers might not be finalized.
Speaking to the uncertainty, Superintendent Stephanie Keebler said that she knows legislature teams will have to meet, and that “at this point we are in a waiting game to see how to proceed.”
Sampson did say that the $300 million in Level Up funding is the most likely of all the figures to be approved, as the state has admitted in the past that the current funding formulas have not been fair to low-income districts.
The school board also approved a measure to increase cyber security. After discussing it a length at previous meetings, the school board approved additional measures to be taken to protect their data. The board unanimously approving an agreement with ResoluteGuard to allow for increased cyber security and assessment, and then turned their focus to Carter Field.
This past summer, the school district completed an overhaul of Carter Field. The renovations not only saw a new turf installed, but improvements made to the concession area, bleachers, PA system and almost every aspect of the complex.
While completing these renovations, flooding from nearby Church Run caused complications. The district had to take out 20 yards of turf after debris from the flooding infiltrated the playing surface.
The district has known that the low lying southern portion of the facility has been at risk of flooding for years, and took action to prevent damage.
The district had originally planned to spend $20,575 to purchase flood protection panels from Orange Flood Control. Keebler told the school board Tuesday night that the district was able to purchase the panels directly from the manufacturer, saving the district thousands of dollars and ensuring early delivery.
The new agreement, for $17,185, was approved unanimously and will see the panels delivered six weeks earlier.
The panels, which are 30 inches tall and made of aluminum, can be deployed at three problem entrances to the complex, near the parking lot and ticket booth. Keebler said that the panels will be deployed when there is a risk of flooding, and will not be permanently in place.
