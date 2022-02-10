PLEASANTVILLE, Venango County — Ever since the pandemic first started affecting borough residents in 2020, Pleasantville has been playing catch up.
Unable to collect on water and sewage fees, the borough racked up bills that were owed to them. At Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting, borough council took steps to turn the corner, passing an increase in sewage fees and taking action to collect unpaid bills.
Last year, according to borough councilman Harvey Long, the borough spent more money on its waste water treatment plan than was budgeted. With prices of chemicals used to treat the waste water increasing, cutting the budget to get it balanced was not an option.
“We needed to raise the prices to get to that,” said Long. The borough did just that, as on Tuesday they approved the second reading of Council Ordinance No. 2022-1, regarding a sewer base increase.
At their last meeting on Jan. 25, the borough council had a discussion about the budget, and what increases would be needed to get the borough back to even in regards to water and sewer.
According to Council President Howie Crawford, originally they were looking at a $1 increase in both water and sewer base rates, but through discussion they agreed that the sewer system in the borough needed more help than the water.
While the increase in sewer fees will help the borough with the sewer system, it won’t do much good if the bills they send out aren’t paid. Currently, the borough has more than $82,000 of unpaid sewer and water bills.
The borough has been in the process of recouping the unpaid bills, and now have several options at their disposal.
Councilman Long said that the borough is going to start a campaign to get those unpaid bills paid, and will be sending out deadlines for payment.
“The unpaid bills have a lot to do with the fact that people had problems because of the pandemic, and many lost jobs,” said Long. “Well that is over now, and we are getting back to normal.”
The borough is looking to get finances back to normal, as the unpaid bills have caused a stress.
The borough council did talk about a program that could benefit Pleasantville residents, and help them pay their unpaid bills. At the beginning of 2022, a new program, the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), was designed for situations like what is happening in Pleasantville, where unpaid bills have stacked up.
Long said that Pleasantville has “a lot of low income residents,” and he hopes they look into the program.
The borough sent information about the program out with water and sewer bills, and so far, signs have been encouraging. Long said several residents have already called or come into the borough office letting the municipality know that they are looking to receive help to pay their bills through LIHWAP.
With the actions taken at Tuesday night’s meeting, the borough hopes that borough finances are in a better place.
Council did mention that there are potential updates needed at the water treatment facility that may have to be addressed this year. With big price tags looming, the borough wants to get ahead of the problem.
“We are working on getting our finances in a good place, and feel that we are turning the corner,” said Crawford.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
