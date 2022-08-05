MEADVILLE — For only a couple days notice, Nerissa Galt, who is the Democratic nominee running for election to the State House in the Sixth District, was happy with the “medium turnout” for the pro-choice rally she organized — what was called by one speaker on the bullhorn a “small local act of solidarity.”
Galt and Rianna Czech, the Democratic nominee for election to the state senate in the 50th district — which includes the City of Titusville, spoke to a crowd of about 25 people Wednesday afternoon in Meadville’s Diamond Park.
The group that gathered to listen to the two nominees to state government was not your typical rally, filled with young people advocating for change, but featured a wide variety of ages.
The crowd was there to bring awareness to the fight for reproductive rights. Almost everyone who took to the megaphone mentioned how angry the decision from the Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade had made them.
“How many of you guys are pissed off,” asked Czech at the beginning of her speech.
The two representatives said how important it is to turn out to the polls come November, and mentioned the passing of Senate Bill 106, which, according to language in the bill, proposes “separate and distinct amendments to the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, providing that there is no constitutional right to taxpayer-funded abortion or other right relating to abortion.”
Czech said that when the Senate bill was passed, it made reproductive rights an issue for everyone in Pennsylvania.
“When it comes to the people of Titusville, all legislation in the state legislature impacts them at one time or another,” said Czech.
She also mentioned that anyone can have an miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy, and that this issue impacts them no matter their stance on reproductive rights.
Part of the group gathered around the park gazebo listening to speeches. Others took their signs to the road and heard lots of honking from those who agreed as they drove past.
Marianne Woods, of Meadville, was at the rally wearing a Grandmothers for Reproductive Rights shirt. As she put it, there were a lot of “old people” at the rally.
“Your feelings toward all these issues intensify as you age,” said Woods.
Woods said she hopes that younger people in Crawford County get more engaged with the fight for reproductive rights. She said that currently, in a state where access to abortions is still available, that many might not yet be seeing the impact.
“I have no idea what it is going to take to get them involved, maybe when people try to get help and can’t, maybe then there will be a change,” she said.
With the event in Meadville, a few Crawford County residents from the eastern portion of the county did drive to the rally. Beth Watkins, a Guys Mills/Townville area resident made the trip with her two daughters, Maud and Lily Bulman. Watkins said she made the drive because she feels that access to abortions is “an incredibly important issue.”
Her daughters feel the same way.
Maud and Lily are graduates from Maplewood High School. The sisters are currently students at Wooster College in Ohio, and felt it was important to drive to Meadville to attend the rally in person.
“It is important for people from all over the county to come to these types of rallies,” said Maud.
However, when they arrived at the park, they were disappointed to see the turnout.
“I obviously expected to see more young people here as we are the future,” said Lily. “But it is nice to see a difference of ages.”
Lily said that progressive events in Meadville, like Pride, have had better turnout in the past. She said she had heard about those events far in advance, and said she had only heard about the reproductive rights rally earlier that day.
The sisters agreed that social media plays a big part in getting the younger generation out. They said they appreciated the “cute cards” handed out at the event by Galt.
“When I saw the QR code I immediately scanned and went to her website,” said Maud. However, they said for other youth to come out, there needs to be something to draw them out, or as Lily said, something for them to put on Instagram.
When asked if they could see a rally like the one that took place in Meadville happen in their part of the county, the sisters said they weren’t sure.
“There has to be a supportive community, or else you are just screaming to no one,” said Maud. “You also need a community that allows you to do this and still feel safe.”
While most of the drivers who drove past the rally honked their horns in support, a few cars made multiple passes around the park showing their disagreement with what was taking place.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.