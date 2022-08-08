Two new CEOs took the helm of the Crawford County Federated Library System (CCFLS) starting June 1, 2022. After the retirement of longtime CCFLS CEO John Brice at the end of May, Jessica Hilburn and Dan Slozat were named co-CEOs and System Administrators. In addition to their new roles, Hilburn is also the Executive Director of Benson Memorial Library in Titusville and Slozat the Executive Director of Meadville Public Library.
Hilburn started working at Benson Memorial Library, a member library of CCFLS, in 2015 and has been the director there since November 2019. Slozat has been with Meadville Public Library since 2013 and was promoted to director in December 2021.
The new CEOs are currently overseeing a redesign of county library cards, including a children’s library card design contest. They are also committed to the role libraries can serve in improving internet access in Crawford County through their work with fiber internet at member libraries and collaborating with local partners on broadband expansion.
Both CEOs are active in their respective communities. Hilburn serves as Vice-President of Titusville Renaissance, Inc., is a board member on Titusville Regional Literacy Council, volunteers with Hydetown Borough, and is a member of the Crawford County Planning Commission. Slozat is active in the Meadville area, volunteering with the Academy Theater.
“We are thrilled to have Jess and Dan step into the roles of co-CEOs of the county library system,” said CCFLS Board President Susan Slote. “The pandemic has been a reminder of the crucial importance of libraries to local communities. Jess and Dan’s vision for the library system represents a commitment to helping all our local libraries serve their communities in the most relevant and welcoming ways possible.”
The Crawford County Library System consists of the following libraries: Benson Memorial Library (Titusville), Cambridge Springs Public Library, Cochranton Public Library, Linesville Area Community Library, Margaret Shontz Memorial Library (Conneaut Lake), Meadville Public Library, Saegertown Area Library, Springboro Public Library, and Stone Memorial Library (Conneautville). The new CEOs can be contacted simultaneously at their shared email, system.ceo@ccfls.org.
