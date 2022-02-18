On Tuesday night, Titusville City Council added two members to their ranks.
These new council members are not business owners or presidents of area organizations. They haven’t even graduated from high school yet.
The two new members, Gavin Griffin and Kat Henderson, were sworn in Tuesday night as junior council members, and hope to learn about municipal government while providing the perspective of Titusville’s future.
“The idea in getting younger people involved is that we are going to be the generation who one day will be the leaders of the future,” said Griffin.
The new program sees two students in the Titusville Area School District, one junior and one senior, take a seat on city council for a year. Their term on council ends at the end of the school year, with the opportunity to extend their term over the summer.
While the junior members were sworn in, and sit beside council members during meetings, there are some differences between the junior and regular members of council. Junior council members can voice their opinions and participate in discussion, but cannot vote or attend executive sessions.
The junior council program was spearheaded by Deputy Mayor Sara Jones. She said that the idea came from her predecessor, former Deputy Mayor Bill McCrillis.
McCrillis, a former city employee, frequently would say how Titusville’s youth need to get involved with local government, and help shape the direction the City is headed in.
“During his term, Bill was very vocal about getting more young people to participate in local government,” said Jones.
She said that council took McCrillis’ suggestion seriously, and started looking at ways to get more young people involved. After coming across a program with the Pennsylvania Association of Boroughs for a similar program, city officials tweaked the program a little, and started the search for applicants.
Local and municipal government is a space that is dominated by Titusville’s older population. While city officials try to make decisions in the best interest of all city residents, sometimes Titusville’s younger generation can be left out.
“We remember being young and think we know how to create spaces and opportunities for young people, but the reality is times change,” said Jones.
Looking to hear from the younger generation, Jones spread the information around Titusville High School. She said that when it came time to select the two new council members, it was a tough decision.
Jones said all who applied were good applicants, and that the applicants interviewed well, something that can be challenging for high school students.
Ultimately, Jones felt that both Griffin and Henderson were ideal candidates, and that she is excited to work with them.
“Both Gavin and Kat will do an excellent job voicing their opinions and the opinions of their peers,” said Jones. She also mentioned that both candidates are very involved with the community.
Henderson is a junior who is excited to learn about how local government works. She is active in the arts, and for the past 14 years has been involved with dance.
She is also in the local performance group, marching band, and plays the clarinet. She was the first ever junior to be the commanding officer of the marching band, and has also participated in jazz band, musicals, and is running the lights for the current Titusville High School musical.
Henderson also volunteers with Drake Well Museum and Park and the Titusville Historical Society.
Henderson said that after she heard about the program from her mom, who read about it in The Titusville Herald, she was interested to learn more about local government.
“Freshman year you take a class and learn about the legislative branch and the president. This is an opportunity to learn more about how government works in our small little town and county,” she said.
Henderson said she was motivated to participate in this program by her parents, who are also involved in the community.
“They like to tell stories and talk a lot about the town and the issues we face. Now I can tell some stories of my own,” she said.
The other junior council member is Gavin Griffin, a senior who already knows a thing or two about local government. Besides his involvement with Drake Well, the historical society, school newspaper, which he is editor in chief, the school radio station and the golf team, Griffin works with local TV station Stream TV and attorney Richard Winkler.
It is through his work with Winkler and Stream TV that Griffin has learned about the workings of local government. As someone who wants to eventually live in Washington D.C., he plans to study political science in college.
Griffin said this will be “a great chance to get involved with government and public service, something I want to do in the future.”
When speaking to the new junior council members, both said that they want to help create a Titusville that serves the needs of the younger generation, and that will continue to grow.
While they do have some specific ideas they would like to see acted on, like a stop sign placed at a location where a driver hit Henderson’s family dog, they said they really want to help usher in a new way of thinking, and a new era of Titusville.
One point they have noticed is that Titusville is very focused on preserving its history. As both work with the Historical Society, they see the efforts that the older population make to salvage Titusville’s past.
While that is important, dwelling too much in the past can stymie growth.
“This town is doing its best to preserve its history, but it also needs to try an modernize,” said Henderson.
Griffin added onto that sentiment saying that change is hard, “but in this day and age it needs to happen.”
Moving forward, the two junior council members want to help give the opinions of not only themselves, but all of Titusville’s young people. The two said they are working to create a club where fellow students can come discuss issues facing City Council, and weigh in.
Griffin and Henderson would then take these discussions to council, and let the adults in the room know how the future generation feels.
A common gripe that is expressed by the older population in town, and some in local government, is that once kids leave Titusville, they never come back.
Both Griffin and Henderson are looking to leave Titusville for school, but want to try and make this town a place where they might one day want to come back to.
They want to continue Titusville’s tight knit community, but would also like to see Titusville change.
“I want to live in a place with a good community, one that is open and accepting,” said Griffin.
Another factor is having a thriving business community that can offer the caliber of jobs that he and his classmates hope to have one day.
Henderson said that she likes that she can walk down her street and say hello to all her neighbors by name. She likes how everyone cares for one another, and that people feel they have the responsibility to help their neighbors.
However, she did say that Titusville can at times not be the most accepting place, and that she feels her generation has the opportunity to change that.
“I see that people our age, younger people, are more accepting to those that are different,” said Henderson.
Navigating a future for Titusville can seem like a tough task. For two high school students, they felt that sitting back and letting the adults try and figure it out was not the way to do it.
While there is a responsibility on them to help provide input for an underrepresented part of Titusville’s population, Griffin, quoting former President John F. Kennedy, said, “If not us, who? If not now, when?”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
