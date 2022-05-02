MEADVILLE — When you need an ambulance, every minute matters.
Due to issues like lack of staffing, lack of funding and properly allocating resources, ambulance wait times have significantly increased. To address these issues, and find solutions that work for all parties, the county created an EMS Commission with members from all sides of EMS, including volunteer organizations, paid providers, municipal officials and members of the 911 center.
“(This commission) is probably the most important committee that’s ever been created in Crawford County history,” said County Commissioner Eric Henry, who also owns Meadville Area Ambulance Service. “The people who work in EMS are tired. At the end of the day if we do nothing, and nothing gets resolved, it will collapse.”
While a long term solution is needed, as Megan Mason of Linesville Ambulance said, a short term fix is needed so that they can survive long enough for long-term changes and overhauls.
In attendance at the meeting were almost every member of the commission, including officials that represent EMS in the Titusville area, including Titusville City Manager Neil Fratus, Executive Director of Emergycare Dave Basnak, EMS Chief of the Centerville Ambulance Service Jodi Greer, and Josh Manuel, who is the fire chief for the Townville Volunteer Fire Department and a Crawford County Department of Public Safety and 911 center employee.
Henry started off the meeting setting the objectives that the commission has. Henry emphasized the importance of coming to these meetings with “open minds,” because solutions are needed now.
Henry said everyone in the room has attended meetings, breakfasts and events in the past, but all that talk has led to no action. He said if this issue is left to be fixed by legislators in Harrisburg, the EMS industry, and those who operate in the county, will be waiting for help that will never come.
Henry asked that those on the commission realize that this is something that has to be fixed locally.
“At the end of the day, the solution has to come from this level. If we wait for state legislators to solve this problem, we will not make it. We have been waiting long enough,” he said.
When it comes to EMS, the industry is really a collaboration between the municipalities that are served, and payed providers and volunteer organizations. Present at the meeting were all three of the aforementioned collaborators for Titusville, and so Titusville was used as an example for how the system is currently working.
When it was his turn to talk about the realities of EMS and the concerns of the area, Fratus said for him, the current reality is frustrating. Fratus always has a scanner playing while in his office, and said it is frustrating to hear that the Titusville Fire Department is at the scene for 45-minute before an ambulance arrives.
Fratus said he is eager to help find solutions and give the input of a municipal worker to help make EMS better not only for the city, but for the county as a whole.
While Fratus said he was frustrated, he was far from the only person who had that feeling. EMS providers and volunteers said that they want to provide better service, but due to a lack of money and man power, they are doing the best they can.
Madeira Parasakos, Chief of the Conneaut Lake Ambulance Service, said that no one wants to provide quality care more than those in the ambulances. She said that over the years, due to the stress put on the system, she can’t in good conscience keep going in this direction.
“People are going to die,” she said.
Jason McPherson, supervisor for Meadville Ambulance, said that the problems boil down to “not being funded, and no people to help.”
McPherson apologized to the group if he sounded tired, as he had driven a patient to Cleveland at 2 a.m. the night before. He admitted that EMS has not managed themselves well as an industry.
Basnak echoed these problems. For Emergycare, the primary ambulance service in Titusville, Basnak said it is hard to get people to work EMS. Having such little funding, they can’t offer competitive rates.
Backing Basnak up, Henry said that with what they have to do, EMS workers do not earn enough.
“We literally are paying people who can surgically open an airway in someone’s neck less than what you can make at Sheetz,” said Henry. “That is what is wrong with the system.”
When it comes to wages, the ambulance companies themselves cannot afford to pay more. When it comes to Emergycare, Basnak said that running the ambulance service in Titusville loses Emergycare almost $500,000 per year.
Henry, noting the loss, asked Fratus how much Titusville pays for its various emergency services. Fratus said the city budget for police is more than $1 million, the budget for the fire department is close to $900,000, and the contribution to EMS and Emergycare is $0.
“That is the key,” said Henry. “Any other business, any other entity, any other like-minded business mind would not be in the City of Titusville.”
Besides the financial issues, the other problem mentioned is how EMS needs to be better organized, and utilize their resources. The terms Advanced Life Support (ALS) and Basic Life Support (BLS) were mentioned, and how not every call needs an ambulance.
Speaking for the 911 center, which was mentioned by some on the commission, Manuel mentioned how mental health and lift assist calls stress the system.
When people have these issues, he and fellow 911 center employee Kurt Dennis said people want an ambulance, and will do whatever they need to get one. They mentioned how people might have toe pain, which would not need an ambulance, but to get one will say they are having trouble breathing.
“These people know how to answer these questions,” said Dennis.
When you send out an ambulance with ALS personnel to a situation that might need one, it can have consequences if a more life-threatening call comes in next, as that ambulance could be 30-45 minutes away.
The meeting, however, was not all doom and gloom. Mentioned was Tionesta Ambulance, which threatened to pull out of the area due to a lack of funding. Fearing a loss of service, municipalities chipped in $8,000 to keep them there.
There was also talk of a 1% sales tax to fund EMS. COVID staffing exemptions were also mentioned, and how they have helped smaller crews operate more ambulances.
With some problems and solutions on the table, everyone at the meeting agreed that something needs to change. Too often, it was said, are small changes made when an overhaul is what needs to happen.
“We keep throwing these little bandaids on these big gaping wounds, and it is just not possible anymore,” said Basnak.
The next EMS commission meeting will take place on June 30, at 9 a.m. at the Crawford County Department of Public Safety.
