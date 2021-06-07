By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
OIL CITY, Venango County — Titusville students who attend the Venango Technology Center (VTC), along with Cranberry, East Forest, Oil City-PM and West Forest High School students, were awarded their certificates on Thursday at the Oil City Campus.
There were 78 graduates, including 22 from Titusville. They were recognized for their accomplishments at the ceremony at 12:30 p.m.
Students in the A.M. program, from Franklin, Oil City-A.M, and Rocky Grove High Schools had their own ceremony earlier in the day at 9 a.m.
The ceremony started with opening remarks from Director of the Venango Technology Center Mario S. Fontanazza Jr.
Fontanazza congratulated the students on their hard work and dedication. He also talked about the uncertainty the students faced while learning through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This group of seniors has certainly had to fight through interesting circumstances,” said Fontanazza.
The group of graduates had to not only manage online learning, but also the process of coming back into the classroom amidst a global pandemic.
The director said that the hard work and long hours put in by the students will benefit them in life, and wished them luck on their future endeavors.
“Stay the course, continue to be a lifelong learner and you will achieve every goal you have set for yourself,” he said.
After his opening remarks, Fontanazza introduced the first award winner of the day, Jahvon Wade Abrigo, winner of the 2021 Director’s Award.
The Director’s Award is given to the most outstanding student, who has maintained a high level of standards and values.
Abrigo, a Titusville student, received his certificate in Electronic Technology. Abrigo is also OSHA certified, has his Gibson Fundamentals of Soldering Certificate and was the National Technical Honor Society afternoon program Vice President.
In his speech, Abrigo said that ever since he was a kid, he was always interested in electronics. He remembers taking anything he could get his hands on and taking it apart.
When he learned that VTC had a program centered around electronics, he knew that he had to participate.
When Abrigo first enrolled, he thought that Venango Technology Center was “just a place for me to learn about electronics.” However, looking back on his experiences, he realized that it “turned out to be so much more.”
Abrigo said he will forever value the friendship, teamwork, leadership, collaboration and connections he made during his three years at VTC.
“I will always remember my time here,” he said.
The students then by area of study came one-by-one onto the stage to receive their diplomas.
This year’s graduation included the first certificate awarding for the HVAC program.
The Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning program was started just three years ago. Two Titusville students were among the four who received the first certificates from the new program.
The Titusville students who were awarded certificates are as follows:
Allied Health Occupations
— Bridgette Jannelle Spear and Sierria Ann Welton.
Auto Body Repair Technology
— Ryan Jo Auer and Trevor Michael Stitzinger.
Automotive Technology
— Jacob Matthew Weis.
Computer Aided Drafting & Design
— Jacob Zander David and Ean Mitchell Tudor.
Computer Information Systems
— Blake Ryan Christy.
Dental Assisting
— Erica Marie Jones.
Electronic Technology
— Jahvon Wade Abrigo, Shana Marie Cecilia Gomez and Ryan Lee Moyer.
Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning
— Michael Edward Obert and Andrew Thomas Tobin.
Heavy Equipment Repair Technology
— Aden Michael Anderson.
Natural Resources
— Trenton Dale Beach, Emily Grace Harrison and Josie Schweitzer.
Protective Services
— James Lee Edward Wilsey.
Welding Technology
— Cole Michael Harvey, Andrew Michael Prichard, and Rebecca Grace Reinecke.
