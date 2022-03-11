At the beginning of the school year, students who are in the Titusville High School Student United Way/ THS Interact Club (sponsored by the Rotary Club of Titusville) were tasked with coming up with a project of their own.
The students decided on a hygiene drive, and recently launched the drive all around town.
“It’s going really well. Some of our donation boxes are already full,” said Alexa Drake, director of the club.
The drive started on Monday and will run through March 18. The drive is collecting hygiene items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, soap, tissues, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, hand sanitizer and more.
The only bathroom-type products that cannot be collected are medications or shaving razors.
Collection boxes can be found at Titusville High School, Northwest Bank, Farmers Bank, The Mercantile, Missy’s Arcade, First Presbyterian Church, Benson Memorial Library and Dancers Reflection studio.
The club usually holds a Stuff the Bus event in August. The students stand outside of Walmart, next to a bus, and collect supplies, trying to fill the bus. However, COVID-19 forced some changes in the event. With their usual drive interrupted, the club advisors, Terri Wig and Stacey Ross, both of whom work at the United Way and are Rotarians themselves, wanted to challenge the students.
Alexa Drake and Gavin Griffin are seniors who have been involved with the club for years. Drake has been a member all four years of high school, and has risen through the ranks to director. Griffin has been a member for three years, and is club president.
They said that the combination of the United Way and Rotary working together makes sense. Both are civic organizations. The United Way focuses more on local issues, while the Rotary focuses on larger more global issues.
When it comes to shaping the future generation, they have combined to make sure kids learn the importance of giving back.
“This is a really rewarding club to be in,” said Drake. “It allows us to give back to the community and our school. It makes you feel happy to help people.”
The two remember the first meeting of the school year, and the conversation they had with their classmates. When making the decision on what type of event they should hold, they did not forget why they were doing this or who they were doing it for.
Griffin said that the reality of Titusville, where 57% of the population lives below the ALICE line, motivated them to do something that could benefit everyone.
“A lot of people are struggling, and we wanted a way to give them a hand,” he said.
Once they settled on the idea of a hygiene drive, the students have seen it the whole way through. The fact that the drive is just on them, has led the group to really step up and work hard organizing all the little details.
“We wanted to take control since it was our idea. This is one project we have taken on by ourselves,” said Drake.
“When they decided on a hygiene drive, we thought it was a great idea,” said Ross. With inflation and the cost of living going up, Ross felt that a hygiene drive is a great way to help those in need.
“Its a great thing to do now that prices are rising. These products can be expensive, and everyone needs them,” she said.
With the hygiene drive, both Griffin and Drake feel that they can reach a broad group. Once the collection is finished, they want to take feminine hygiene products to women’s groups in the area and take products for seniors to senior centers.
“Once we have collected all the products, we will try to make the best decision on the local agencies we want to give it out to,” said Griffin.
The students are the driving force for the drive, which has impressed most of the adults in the room when it comes to talking about how they plan on pulling it off.
Through lots of hard word, the drive has already collected lots of supplies, with plenty more to come.
“The kids have been phenomenal. They are always willing to pitch in. They are a great group of kids,” said Ross.
She said that with a strong upperclass presence, with lots of seniors, and plenty of underclassmen learning from them, the Student United Way Interact Club is in good hands.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.