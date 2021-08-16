CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The PENNCREST school board appointed a new member to the board and elected a new president at their regularly scheduled voting meeting Thursday night.
The new member, Theresa Croll, was appointed unanimously, while DeFrancesco was elected with a 5-4 margin. New member, Croll, was the deciding vote.
The school district had to appoint a new member to finish the term of former president Mark Gerow. Gerow announced his resignation in July, after eight years on the school board.
Vice President Luigi DeFrancesco said during the meeting that there were three candidates to replace Gerow and only one of those candidates was nominated. Croll was nominated by board member Robert Johnston.
After Croll was appointed to the board and sworn in, the board had to deal with the matter of electing a new president.
The vote for president was close, with DeFrancesco beating out Tim Brown by a single vote. Brown was nominated by board member Jeff Brooks, DeFrancesco was nominated by Johnston.
Voting for Brown was Brooks, Brown himself, Jennifer Davis and Robert Gulick. DeFrancesco received votes from himself, Johnston, Brian Lynch, David Valesky and newly appointed board member Croll.
After DeFrancesco won the presidency, he had to resign from his position as vice president. With the vacancy at vice president, the board then voted unanimously for Tim Brown. Brown was nominated by Jeff Brooks.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.