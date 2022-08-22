Every day Kristen Kerr wakes up around 6:30 in the morning and grabs her girls. She drives down to the Ed Myer Complex, puts Stevie and Macie on their leashes, and takes off.
She will run about two miles with her dogs to start off the day. Recently, she has noticed some other furry friends down at the park too. Kerr couldn’t help but think how much fun her girls could have with the other dogs in the park if they just had a designated place to play — A dog park.
“Dogs love to run and to play, and they love to have friendship,” said Kerr. “Taking dogs for walks is great, but they don’t get as much energy out as when they can run and play together. A tired dog is a good dog.”
If Titusville residents vote enough, that dream could become a reality, and importantly, it would be free. City Hall and the Titusville Community Development Agencies need help from area residents to make Stevie’s dream a reality.
Titusville was recently selected as one of 30 finalists for the PetSafe Brand’s Bark For Your Park grant. Four communities are selected to win $25,000 to build new dog parks.
For Titusville to be selected, residents need to vote. You are able to vote once per day per valid email. If you have five email addresses, you can vote five times a day.
Since the Bark For Your Park program started in 2011, PetSafe has donated more than $1.65 million to support more than 80 off-leash dog parks in the United States.
Other finalists are communities from all around the country, both big cities and small towns. One of the closest finalists to Titusville is Painesville, Ohio.
Kerr said for her, and for Titusville, this is a big deal. When it comes to the contest, she wears two hats, one hat for the TCDA and another as a dog lover. During the interview she was wearing a hat that said “Dog Mom” on the front.
As the Ed Myer Complex has become a hot spot for dogs to play, Kerr said she has seen pet owners using all different parts of the complex to tire out their pooches. Some have used the volleyball courts, others the baseball fields.
Unfortunately, the dog owners have spread out to the different corners of the park.
Kerr said she would love to have a place to meet these dog owners, and of course, share some photos of their pets.
“If we had a designated spot for the dogs to go, imagine all the people that can make connections,” she said. “Everyone likes to talk about their dogs.”
Regionally, there is a big need for places for dogs and dog owners to come together. The closest off-leash dog park to Titusville is in Conneaut Lake. There isn’t a place to let dogs be dogs together in Franklin, Oil City or Meadville. Having a dog park in Titusville could draw dog owners from the region to the Ed Myer Complex.
The proposed dog park would have two areas, one for small dogs and one for larger dogs. There would be dog waste stations, a place for the dogs to get a drink of water and benches for the owners to take a load off and chat.
According to the proposal, there could also be some funds left over for obstacles and agility equipment.
“This would be something good, something new for the area,” she said. The spot is also ripe to have increased traffic with plenty of parking and wide open space.
If giving dogs a spot to play isn’t enough to motivate some residents to vote, new pickleball courts might. The city had previously allocated $35,000 for the dog park.
While planning, the large and growing pickleball community mentioned how they would love to have designated courts of their own. If Titusville is awarded the dog park grant, the previously allocated money would go toward creating courts in the complex.
“It could be the start of two great things,” said Kerr.
Interested residents can vote at barkforyourpark.petsafe.com/locations/titusville-pa/. Scanning the QR code from this article with your smartphone will also take you to that page. Voting ends at the end of August.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
