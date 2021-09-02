The United Way of the Titusville Region is in the process of introducing a new program to the area.
Called the Early Learner Success Initiative, or ELSI, the program has the ultimate goal of creating family financial stability, and reaching that goal through early childhood education.
“We want to get the family involved with the foundation of learning,” said Terri Wig, Chief Professional Officer for the local United Way.
The initiative is centered around a national program that is coming to the area — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. This program sends a book directly to the house of kids ages birth to 5-years-old.
The local United Way noticed that there were a lot of families who are rural and live outside of where they can be served by public transportation. Without transportation, getting to and from a local library can be difficult.
To help these families, delivering books right to their doors allows them to read from the comfort of their own homes. This has been a program that Wig and the United Way have been interested in for some time.
Recently, Federal Appropriations funding became available through senators and congressmen. The United Way wanted to apply for that program, but the overall scope of the program was too small.
Hoping to bring this service to the area, the United Way packaged the Imagination Library with a host of other programs to create ELSI, to help people in need in more ways than just a book delivery.
Wig said that Dolly’s Imagination Library is the “foundation of everything” when it comes to ELSI, but that the other programs help emphasize what can be learned through reading, and allows the entire family to be involved. Besides the book deliveries, ELSI also comprises Born Learning Trails, Financial Literacy for Children, Financial Literacy for Adults, Adult and Family Literacy and in-school reading and mentoring.
Titusville is a community where 57% of the population falls below the Asset, Limited, Income Constrained and Employed level, known as the ALICE level.
In 2019, the American Academy of Pediatrics released a study that shows poverty is directly linked to school readiness. ELSI is one way that the United Way is trying to fight back against poverty, and create entire families that are financially stable.
“Our ultimate goal for all this is to create family financial stability,” said Wig, “The way you do that is early education, school readiness.” Once that base foundation is there, Wig hopes that it can lead to increases in third grade reading level (a major indicator), and eventually lead to higher graduation rates and secondary education such as trade schools or college.
To create that level of stability, the United Way is taking a holistic approach to help the entire family. Some ways the family is helped is through financial literacy from PNC Bank’s Grow up Great program, adult and family literacy through the Titusville Regional Literacy Council, Born Learning Trails at the YWCA and in-school reading and mentoring through Student United Way/Interact Club.
The Born Learning Trails, which will be expanding soon with a partnership with the City, allows families to turn their environment around them into learning opportunities. The mentoring gets high school students to become superheroes who read to the kids and instill good values and lessons.
The United Way is currently taking applications for Dolly Parton’s Imaginary Library.
For more information about the ELSI program, you can go to titusvilleunitedway.com/, go to their Facebook page or just text 2-1-1.
