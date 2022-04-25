“This is absolutely my favorite holiday,” said Ivy Kuberry, Environmental Education Specialist for Oil Creek State Park, at the beginning of the park’s Earth Day celebration on Friday.
The goal of the celebration was to be thankful for all that this planet gives us, learn a little about how to help the earth and have some fun while doing it.
To celebrate the earth, Kuberry planned a series of games and crafts. The different activities included creating earth plates, a scavenger hunt, a recycling sorting game and a landfill education activity.
Before getting started, Kuberry told those in attendance why they were gathered. Kuberry told the group that Earth Day started in 1970 in response to an oil spill in California.
“People started realizing how important it is to take care of the earth and how special earth is, how good we have it here and how we need to take care of it” said Kuberry.
The holiday started in America, but quickly spread across the globe.
“The other countries said ‘Hey, we care about the earth too,’” said Kuberry.
Earth Day has grown to the point where it is the most celebrated non-secular holiday.
The first activity of the day was creating an earth plate. It involved drawing the continents and the oceans, and then cutting out a handprint to put on top of the drawings. The handprints on top of the earth were meant to show the effects that we as humans can have on our planet.
“Everything we do and everything we touch impacts earth,” said Kuberry. “So we have to treat our planet with love and be good stewards.”
After sitting down and doing some arts and crafts, the next activity got the group on their feet. Kuberry read a short note from Crinkleroot, an advocate for the environment who was “born in a tree and raised by bees.”
Crinkleroot said he himself could not identify all the different animals, plants and critters, and asked for help from the group. To help him out, Kuberry passed around scavenger hunt cards for the kids to find.
Crinkleroot asked that the kids find things like an ant, a frog, a spiderweb, a feather, a duck and other natural things. Those who completed the hunt were able to take home some prizes from none other than Smokey Bear.
After training the eyes to see small creatures, Kuberry introduced the next game.
“There are lots of things you can do to help the earth, including picking up trash and recycling,” said Kuberry.
With that in mind, Kuberry spread 100 poker chips in a small area of grass. The chips were five different colors, and represented different recyclable materials, like glass, metal, plastic, paper and organic matter.
The group had a couple of minutes to find the chips, then separate the materials, just like a recycling center would. After finding a black poker chip, which represented metal, in the blue poker chip bag, Kuberry told the group “Oh no! Our recycling center got mixed up.”
After finding the chips, Kuberry had the group come back over to the table to learn some more about recycling. Kuberry had different items like a plastic bottle, orange peel, a styrofoam block and a glass bottle on a table.
She also had signs with different time frames, representing how long it would take for items to decompose. The group had to match the objects with their correct decomposition times.
“All this stuff lasts a surprisingly long time in the landfills,” said Kuberry. For example, styrofoam never decomposes.
Before the group left to go home, and celebrate Earth Day more on their own, Kuberry let them leave with a fun and environmentally friendly gift, seeds. All who attended got to take home a mixture of local seeds collected by Kuberry to take home and plant.
“When we plant seeds we want to make sure the plants are supposed to be there,” said Kuberry.
If you missed out on Earth Day fun on Friday, there are still some opportunities to get out and celebrate the earth.
Oil Creek State Park has an Earth Day cleanup today that starts at noon.
The Oil Region Alliance is also having an Earth Day celebration at the Tarbell House today from 10 a.m. to noon. The celebration will include a story time, crafts with the Titusville Council on the Arts and hands-on ecological themed activities.
