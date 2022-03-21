Few places in Titusville have fiber internet connection, and For Benson Memorial Library, that is frustrating. A fiber cable runs through Pleasantville, Hydetown and Titusville, but the last step, getting that high speed internet to the people, has not happened yet.
The Crawford County Federated Library System, working with Crawford County and other agencies, is looking to have fiber internet in seven county libraries this year.
“I hope that this library can demonstrate that there is interest in fiber in this area, which could drive up demand and drive down cost,” said Jess Hilburn, Director of Benson Memorial Library.
Hilburn came to Titusville City Council’s regular meeting this past Tuesday asking for some help. Other entities will be footing the majority of the cost to bring high-speed fiber internet to Benson Memorial Library, but Hilburn asked city council for just $1,683.50, 5% of the cost to provide service for 15-months.
“It is a show of support,” said Hilburn. “It shows that the City is willing to work with other county actors to make larger projects come to fruition.”
The project would not be possible if not for work done by Kinber, The Keystone Initiative for Network Based Education and Research. The nonprofit group has a mission of providing broadband connectivity, fostering collaboration, and promoting the innovative use of digital technologies throughout the state.
Through American Rescue Plan Funding given to Kinber, they have set out to lay down the groundwork for fiber, which will include the lines, poles and transformers. Hilburn said that Kinber is investing over $100,000 in the labor and materials needed.
Before Kinber can get to work, they need the fiber services to be turned on. The cost of turning on and running the fiber services, which would be for a maximum of 15 months, would cost $33,675.
This cost would be reduced significantly with help from the E-Rate program, which provides discounted telecommunications services to schools and libraries. Unfortunately for the seven libraries, the 2022 E-Rate deadline has since passed.
Kinber needs the services turned on in 2022, or they will not be able to provide the more than $100,000 investment.
“What we needed was help with the service cost until we can get help from E-Rate in July of 2023,” said Hilburn.
Armstrong Cable, who would be providing the fiber internet, did help the libraries by giving them their 5-year locked in rate for the one year that the libraries need.
The CCFLS reached out to Crawford County and the cities of Titusville and Meadville to help with the $33,000 price tag. The county has committed to covering 90% of the cost, with Titusville and Meadville being asked to give 5% each.
Hilburn feels that the impact that bringing fiber internet to Benson is well worth the $1,600 investment from the City. Library users will get a dedicated connection to high speed internet, and the internet will be fast no matter when they use it.
Hilburn said that cable internet is a shared resource. Even if you pay for high speeds, if a neighbor or someone down the street is streaming Netflix on five devices and downloading video games, that will impact the wifi that you get.
“We would no longer be sharing with our neighbors and getting the speeds we pay for 100% of the time,” said Hilburn.
As society moves into a more technology focused time, Crawford County and parts of northwestern Pennsylvania have been left behind. According to Hilburn, the library sees itself as a place for those who might not have internet at home to still be able to connect.
As Hilburn put it, “We are trying to keep up with the times. We don’t want anyone here left behind.”
Hilburn said that the library’s digital offerings have never been in more demand.
One resident who will benefit from fiber internet is Ronette Nichols. Nichols is someone who does not have access to a computer at home. She uses her smartphone to stay connected, but she said you can’t do everything on your phone.
She was at the library using the computers to do her taxes, which too have moved online. She said that she is excited to see that the library is investing in faster internet service.
“I depend on this. If not for the library I don’t have access to computers,” said Nichols.
It is not just library users that Hilburn hopes this project will help. She hopes that bringing fiber to Benson will show providers that there there is an interest, and act as a show of commitment. She said it is frustrating that when it comes to fiber, “so much of the work has already been done.”
The expensive multi-million dollar work of laying down the miles of cable is there, the only step that hasn’t been taken is making the service available.
“It is the last gap that is in the way of getting better wifi to us,” she said. “The libraries want to get the ball rolling in that direction for Crawford County.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.