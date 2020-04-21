MEADVILLE – The Crawford County Commissioners announced Tuesday that the cumulative positive number of COVID-19 cases increased by one to 17. As of Tuesday, there have been no deaths attributes to the virus in the county.
Meadville Medical Center reports a total of 447 people have been tested for the virus, with 428 of those tests having negative results. A total of 14 people have tested positive at the hospital, with five tests still pending.
The Flu/COVID-19 Evaluation Center at Alden Street in Meadville is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 to 1. Call for an appointment at (814) 373-5216.
The commissioners report a wealth of information is being sent to businesses, employers and individuals. They suggest information be sought from official sources such as the Centers for Disease Control, at cdc.gov, or the Pennsylvania Department of Health, at health.pa.gov.
Another source for help is Crawford County’s trauma informed initiative, Peace4Crawford, which launched a county-wide telephone “warm line” to assist local residents and families throughout the duration of the current COVID-19 pandemic. The phone number to call is (814) 724-1116 or toll-free at (833) 491-4673. People in need of assistance may call the warm line from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. Calls will be triaged by Women’s Services Hotline staff and referred to one of a group of more than 40 trained local volunteers willing to help individuals work through non-emergency challenges as a result of the spread and impact of COVID-19.
